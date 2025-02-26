Women's Wednesday: Weekend Rodeo Recap for the Ladies of the WPRA
It was another great week in professional rodeo, with events coast-to-coast. Some athletes spent a little extra time in Florida, where there were multiple rodeos over the weekend. One of the great things about rodeo: if you need an excuse to go to Florida in February, you have one. A few of these cowgirls have been racking up the miles, as we just saw them in Rapid City, S.D., for the Black Hills Stock Show or at the Texas Swing rodeos.
Where Were the Rodeos This Weekend?
The 154th Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., February 20-23, paid out $176,331. The Fort Myers Pro Rodeo in North Fort Myers, Fla., February 21-23, paid out $80,770. In Davie, Fla., the Weekley Brothers Davie Pro Rodeo paid out $54,695, February 22-23.
We hopped up one state to the Georgia National Rodeo in Perry, February 20-22, which paid out $120,097. On the opposite side of the country, the King City Stampede in California, February 21-22, paid out $47,866.
Cowgirls Making their Mark
Keyla Costa earned a $5,675 victory in Kissimmee. Taylor Carver took the $2,801 win in North Fort Myers. In Davie, Julie Murphy came out on top for a $1,593 win. Murphy also placed in Kissimmee.
Katie Chism is fresh off a big win in Rapid City and pulled checks in Kissimmee, North Fort Myers, and Davie. The Illinois cowgirl is currently No. 8 in the World Standings aboard her home raised and trained stallion, MF Aces Famous Fling.
Fallon Taylor placed at all three rodeos, adding $2,555 to her season earnings. Per Taylor's social media, all of these runs were aboard FuryTyme, "Puma," her six-year-old mare.
Katie Halbert also made the most of the Florida rodeos, placing at Kissimmee and North Fort Myers. Kathleen Menard placed at North Fort Myers and Davie.
Of these three Florida rodeos, only Davie had breakaway roping. Aldyn Ashton and Traci Ashton tied for the $1,520 win.
Moving one state north from the Florida rodeos, Jamie Olsen took the win for $2,933 in Perry. Lindsey Muggli, Taylor Carver, Julie Murphy, and Rebecca St. Martin all added to their Florida earnings in Perry.
Across the country, Madison Camozzi earned a $1,434 victory in California at the King City Stampede. Hailey Hicks came out on top in the breakaway roping for $1,690.
Next weekend, we will have our eye on rodeos once again in Florida and California, as well as Rodeo Grand Island in Nebraska, and RODEOHOUSTON starting soon after.