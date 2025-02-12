Rodeo Rapid City Crowns Its 2025 Champions Paying Out Over $178,000
Nestled in the Black Hills of S.D., Rodeo Rapid City was held this past weekend, and with a total payout of $178,544, cowboys and cowgirls from all over made sure to stop as they pursued their rodeo dreams.
In December 2024 Garrett Shadbolt made ten trips out of the iconic yellow bucking chutes in Las Vegas at his third National Finals Rodeo (NFR) appearance just months ago. Like many other competitors, he’s back on the road, and after this win in Rapid City, his 2025 season starts with a bang.
Shadbolt and Mt. Deal from Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo secured the win after the judges deemed their eight seconds together worth 88.5 points, resulting in Shadbolt leaving S.D. with a check totaling $5,570 in his name.
Boyd Sawyer, a 27-year-old steer wrestler who calls Thedford, Nebr. home earned the win during his run in The Monument. In just 3.9 seconds, Sawyer would earn $3,496 and go down the road celebrating a monumental victory for his career.
One duo demonstrated just how important it is to trust your partner in the team roping event. Brayden Fillmore and Cullen Teller worked seamlessly to stop the clock at 3.8 seconds and sent them both down the road with $3,915 in the bank accounts.
Damian Brennan, a household name after his 2024 ProRodeo season, earned the first win of his 2025 season. Brennan drew a bronc named Sweet Emotion from Sutton Rodeo. She had an average stock score of 41.13 points in the ‘24 season and matched Bennan's riding style. Unsurprisingly, they earned 87.5 points and captured the win together.
He goes by Tyler Milligan, and this Okla. tie-down roping cowboy has made three trips to the Thomas and Mack Arena. He flanked and tied his calf in 8.5 seconds, nearly a second faster than the second-place finisher.
The ladies of barrel racing were on fire despite the frigid temperatures in S.D.. Ultimately, Katie Chism won the game in 13.07 seconds and earned a check worth $4,670.
In the 2024 season, Bugatti from Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics had a buck off percentage of 91.67%. Jake Lockwood reduced that number a bit by covering the bull and accomplishing a dream that many hold. The pair came together to earn 87.5 points and send Lockwood down the road over $5,000 richer.
The 2025 Rodeo Rapid City was once again legendary. Until next year, these cowboys and cowgirls will carry the crown of the best of the best in the Black Hills.