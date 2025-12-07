World Champion Contenders Climb Standings After First Two NFR Rounds

The National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is underway, as we head into Round 3 and 4 this weekend. The best athletes in the world are competing head-to-head for a chance to win world championships and the saddle bronc riding race is heating up.

Brennan Takes Over the Lead in the World Standings

Damian Brennan at the Pendleton Round-Up | Fernando Sam-Sin

The Thomas & Mack has seen no shortage of action in the saddle bronc riding throughout the NFR so far. Damian Brennan came from behind and moved to No. 1 in the World Standings after Round 2.

Taking the win with a 90-point ride in Round 2, Brennan beat out top competitors like Ryder Wright and Zeke Thurston, both former world champions. With Brennan on fire like this, there is no telling what could come in the next few days.

This is Brennan’s third trip to the NFR and he is making big moves after just the first two rounds. He finished one out of the money in Round 1, but came back in Round 2 with a vengeance, proving he has what it takes to take home the title.

Wright Climbs to No. 7 in the World

Stetson Wright | PRCA

Stetson Wright has been absolutely on fire at the 2025 NFR. He came in hot to the arena in Round 1, starting out strong in the saddle bronc riding. He reminded everyone he is a contender in this world title race with a 90-point ride, taking the win. Wright came out swinging again in Round 2 with an 89-point ride, finishing second behind Brennan.

Wright has moved up to No. 7 in the world standings and continues to add to his season earnings. Moments like these are key to the all-around race and athletes like Wright and Brennan make the NFR the most exciting rodeo of the year.

These two athletes prove that no matter what position in the World Standings a competitor enters the NFR, anyone can leave with the gold buckle. Brennan has a big chance to take home the title in the saddle bronc riding and Wright could solidify the win in the all-around.

With eight rounds left to go at the 2025 NFR, every single ride matters to these athletes. Even one mistake could end their chance at finishing on top, so it will be up to these athletes to prove who has what it takes to be the next Saddle Bronc Riding World Champion.

