World Champions Driggers and Thorp Team Up for Clay Logan Open Victory
The Cowboy Capitol of the World, Stephenville, Texas, hosted the Clay Logan Open (CLO) Team Roping this past weekend. The best team ropers from across the state and country showed up at the 377 arena for the chance at big money and prizes.
"Bringing the best cattle to the best facility for the best team roping," is the principle of the Clay Logan. The three-day event, presented by Reliance Ranches, is one of the best and highly anticipated jackpots of the year.
With more than $1 million in prize money, the roping this year attracted around 2,000 teams from across the country, but the most talked about moment came when world champions Kaleb Driggers and Wesley Thorp teamed up to win the big money on Saturday. Driggers and Thorp, both multiple-time PRCA World Champions, may not of been your regular pairing. Though they have had much individual success throughout their careers, the two are not typically roping together. They came back 5th high-call to the short round. With a 31.93 on five steers, they ended up the champs. Driggers and Thorp took home $45,000 along with a range of great awards.
A special tribute to Brandon Gonzales started the day off right for the team roping community. Brandon lost his battle to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in Januray. He was a handy team roper, and great guy who is dearly missed by all of his friends and family. After his big win, Kaleb Driggers mentioned Brandon in his social media post.
"Starting things off with a tribute to Brandon Gonzales at the the Clay Logan yesterday was a great reminder to enjoy every loop we throw out there. I was fortunate enough to get the win with Wesley Thorp," said Kaleb.
Also, in the open roping, a top head and top heel horse were selected. In a pool of many outstanding equine athletes, Shane Phillips won the top head horse and Hunter Koch the top heel horse. These horses stood out among many of the greats on a strong set of steers.
While the main spotlight was on the Clay Logan Open Roping, the weekend offered much more for ropers at every level. Many different ropings from a 9.5 to a 15.5 took place with many ropers walking away with prize money and awards.
Clay Logan is a very accomplished team roper in the AQHA, APHA, and PRCA. Originally from Arizona, Clay has called Granbury, Texas, home for 20 years, where he trains some of the best horses on the market. This event is a testimony to the hard work he has put into an industry he is very passionate about.
The next event will take place October 1-5 of 2025. The crew is already looking forward to another successful production. For more results and details, visit The Clay Logan Open on Facebook.