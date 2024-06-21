World Standings Beware: Stetson Wright is Back
The 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) was hard to watch for fans of Stetson Wright. Watching the #1 cowboy from Beaver, Utah, receive no-scores for each of his rides brought heartbreak. It was apparent in every way that the 8-time world champion cowboy wasn’t himself.
When Stetson nods his head, it’s not typically just a qualified ride you can count on—it’s a win. The grimace on his face told the story; he was hurt.
The 9-time WNFR qualifier had been toughing out a right leg hamstring injury all season, and after Round 2, it was evident that he could no longer compete without surgery.
At the time, many thought Stetson would be out for the entire 2024 season. The 2.3 million dollar, 24-year-old cowboy said differently. He told fans he would be back and he would be at the 2024 NFR.
Despite his injury in 2023, he accumulated $479,620 in regular season winnings—enough to secure him the All-Around World Title and another Gold Buckle for his trophy case.
“There’s been winters that I never won a penny and then going into summer is when I’ve made money and I’ve always done good during the summer. So if I’m healthy as ever rolling into Reno, there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be able to break any record I set last year,” he said in an interview with the Cowboy Channel.
Staying true to his word, the world champion cowboy’s name is now on the day sheets for at least the Reno Rodeo in Reno, Nev.
If history holds true, the Cowboys in the top 15 of the saddle bronc and bull riding world standings should prepare to see Stetson’s name climbing the ranks. One thing is certain: Wright has his eyes set on another trip to Sin City.
Sports Illustrated Rodeo will be following Stetson’s journey closely. For the best rodeo coverage, check in with us regularly.