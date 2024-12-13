World Standings Races Going Into Round 9 of National Finals Rodeo: Who Has a Chance?
What a year 2024 has been! Records are being broken time and time again at the National Finals Rodeo. Millionaires are being made and soon there will be new World Championships to celebrate.
After eight rounds have been complete, let's take a look at who is still in the running for a world title.
Bareback Riding
Taking a look at the World Standings, here is how the top five sit after Round No. 8.
1. Rocker Steiner $365,570.80
2. Bradlee Miller $335,904.70
3. Keenan Hays $303,068.11
4. Dean Thompson $293,672.11
5. Jess Pope $241,363.18.
The average race looks much different. Currently ranked No. 7 in the World, Cole Franks has a hold on the average at 682 points on eight head. Dean Thompson is right behind him at 680.5. In fact, the top five in the average race are split by just six points. Given that there are two rounds left, that is a very small margin.
Steiner struggled in the first two rounds but then has placed in every round including winning Round No. 6. Those consistent placings have kept him seated at the number one position in the World Standings but he ranks No. 14 in the average. This very well will come into play in determining the World Champion.
If the competition ended after eight rounds, Steiner would be the World Champion with Bradlee Miller being the reserve. The margin would be just $325 between the two. So, this leaves a lot to chance. Every ride matters and the average certainly will play a huge role in the results. Stay tuned here.
Steer Wrestling
The top five in the steer wrestling World Standings looks like this after eight rounds:
1. Dakota Eldridge $264,434.26
2. J.D. Struxness $251,082.79
3. Will Lummus $237,621.80
4. Dalton Massey $217,956.41
5. Jesse Brown $216,171.98
Again, it is the No. 7 ranked man who leads the average, Cash Robb. After eight steers have been thrown,Robb is 33.9 seconds total. Lummus is just a mere two tenths behind him at 34.10 and this is important.
World leader Eldridge is down at the No. 10 ranking in the average due to his no time in round No. 5. This opens the door for Lummus to take the World title.
After eight rounds, Lummus would be the World Champion with Cash Robb taking home the reserve title. The difference would be approximately $20,000. So, it really looks like the title is Lummus' to win or lose depending on his performance in the next two go rounds.
Team Roping
Here are your top five headers and heelers after eight rounds:
Heading
1. Tyler Wade $326,162.79
2. Kaleb Driggers $280,000.30
3. Dustin Egusquiza $278,925.40
4. Coleman Proctor $263,048.44
5. Clint Summers $221,511.13
Heeling
1. Wesley Thorp $326,162.79
2. Junior Nogueira $291,126.05
3. Levi Lord $278,925.40
4. Logan Medlin $249,815.23
5. Jake Long $225,316.47
The average is being commanded by Clay Smith and Coleby Payne who are both ranked at No. 11 in the World Standings. They are the only duo who has successfully roped every steer they have ran at the Thomas and Mack so far this year.
There are four teams who have roped seven steers, so things could really change if Smith and Payne have a hiccup.
Wade and Thorp are not currently in the average money race as they have received four no times throughout the week.
After eight rounds, Wade and Thorp would hold onto the World Championship with Driggers and Nogueria behind them as Reserve Champions. The difference would be about $30,000 which is less than what just one round pays. So, any move in the average or rounds and things could change in a hurry in this race.
Wade and Thorp need to find their groove for the next two rounds to emerge as the champions.
Saddle Bronc Riding
The saddle bronc riding standings are nothing short of amazing. The amount of money these cowboys have amassed is astounding.
1. Ryder Wright $411,767.95
2. Wyatt Casper $352,941
3. Damian Brennan $346,814.59
4. Brody Cress $325,773.95
5. Zeke Thurston $320,001.90
The standings look like the contestants will easily break the record for the most money won in a single event. Zeke Thurston holds that record from just last year at $456,356.
Wright has placed in every round except Round No. 2 when he was bucked off of Big Stone Rodeo's Second Thoughts. No doubt that ride left Wright with some second thoughts.
The average race is being won by Wyatt Casper who is also ranked No. 2 in the World. He has a six point lead at 687 points over Dawson Hay who has racked up 681.0 points.
Once again, that average paycheck will make the difference. After eight, Casper would take home the championship and have earned more than $430,000. But, there are still two full rounds to go and Casper has already placed in seven of the eight rounds.
Tie-Down Roping
The World Standings so far after eight rounds:
1. Riley Webb $380,129.26
2. Shad Mayfield $356,657.59
3. Haven Meged $323,676.99
4. Ty Harris $307,141.88
5. Joel Harris $221,351.35
Here again, the next two rounds will have a significant impact on the end of the story here. Webb has been oustanding throughout the finals so far. He has placed in seven of eight rounds including winning three rounds.
Mayfield came in as the season leader after having an incredible year. His finals hasn't been what he wanted for sure as he has only placed in four of the rounds.
The average race is being run away with by Webb. He currently leads by almost seven full seconds. Webb has tied his calves in 63 seconds even while Mayfield sits at 70.1 seconds.
If it all was over after eight rounds Webb would be the World Champion but honestly this one will come down to the last calf, likely.
Barrel Race
This may be the most interest race of all of the events here. The season leader, Hailey Kinsel has looked outstanding at the finals. She came out will the win in the first three rounds and looked to just run away with the title.
Kassie Mowry and her amazing horse, Force the Goodbye "Jarvis" said, not so fast. Mowry has been flawless in the last five rounds winning all of them (she tied in Round No. 8 for the win with Shelley Morgan).
1. Kassie Mowry $390,434.50
2. Hailey Kinsel $367,324.88
3. Carlee Otero $238,077.57
4. Leslie Smalygo $228,184.00
5. Andrea Busby $226,072.30
Here's the interesting part of the barrel race - yes, Mowry and Kinsel have dominated in the rounds but Andrea Busby has quietly placed in seven of the eight rounds and is leading the average by a little more than two seconds over LaTricia Duke. While it has become mathematically impossible for Busby to win the world, she has made an incredible showing at this year's NFR.
Mowry holds down the third place position in the average with only Busby and Duke being clean through eight. Kinsel has fallen to sixth in the average after hitting two barrels in Round No. 7.
If everything ended today, Mowry would be the World Champion with Kinsel earning the Reserve title. The difference in money would be nearly $70,000.
It looks as though Mowry is in the driver's seat through the next two rounds.
Bull Riding
The bull riding has been a little bit of a runaway race for Josh Frost. The Randlett, Utah man has had a great finals and is leading so far with his sites on the World title.
1. Josh Frost $390,495.63
2. T.J. Gray $311,523.23
3. Cooper James $301,211.36
4. Jace Trosclair $285,992.79
5. Hayes Weight $283,242.14
With Josh Frost leading the average, it is easy to predict the World Champion through eight rounds, but as we all know, it doesn't end at eight.
The next factor though is that the closest to Frost are two cowboys who have ridden five bulls. So, should Frost buck off both of the coming nights, he still would earn no less than third in the average.
The projections show that Frost is currently ahead of James by about $90,000. So mathematically someone else could take over the championship but it would take them likely winning both of the coming rounds and being either Cooper James or Jace Trosclair.
Time will tell here, as in every other race, but this one seems like Frost has a pretty good handle on.