World Standings Shake-Up Propels Athletes After Abilene and Albuquerque Wins

As we head into the final 10 days of the professional rodeo season, the race in every event is so tight that it is impossible to determine who will be inside the top 15 as of October 1.

The bottom five positions in most events are very close monetarily, with some of the biggest payouts of the entire season coming up in the next two weekends.

With the Rough Rider Cup and Governor's Cup on the horizon, the last two rodeos of the Playoffs Series marked crucial victories for several athletes. These rodeos offered final opportunities to earn points towards the Playoffs, as well as great paydays.

New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo - Albuquerque, N.M.

In the steer wrestling, Kyle Irwin and J.D. Struxness split the win at 3.6 seconds for $3,271 each. While Struxness, the reigning World Champion, is safely inside the top four of the World Standings, Irwin has now moved into No. 13. The win was important for the Florida cowboy, as he is one of those athletes "on the bubble."

Winning $4,635 each, Lightning Aguilera (No. 12) and Wyatt Cox (No. 16) took the top spot in the team roping at 3.5 seconds. With only one half of the duo inside the top 15 currently, this team will be working hard to be able to compete in Las Vegas together.

The saddle bronc riding is another close race and Lefty Holman (No. 13) capitalized with an 88.5-point ride on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Jazzbo Depew for $5,894 to bump him into the top 15.

Tricia Aldridge (No. 13) found herself in a slightly more perilous position after the late summer and northwest run. A $5,820 win in the barrel racing helped her keep hope alive as she chases her first NFR qualification. Sisters, Katelyn Scott (No. 16) and Halyn Lide (No. 17) earned second and third-place checks as they try to climb into the top 15.

With over $100,000 won on the year so far, Dustin Boquet is the No. 23 bull rider in the World Standings. A $5,834 win aboard Hi Lo ProRodeo's Little Hat helped him climb the standings in another tough race.

West Texas Fair and Rodeo - Abilene, Texas

Currently No. 17 in the World, Jacob Lees earned an important $2,645 win in the bareback riding. Now, less than $3,000 separates him from the top 15.

Going two-for-two on the weekend, barrel racer Tricia Aldridge claimed another $3,897 win and Playoffs Series points to help seal her qualification for Sioux Falls. Katelyn Scott earned another second-place finish for $3,118.

Currently No. 16, Luke Mast needed a win and earned one in Abilene. Riding Beutler & Son Rodeo's Shake N Bake, he earned $3,701 for the bull riding victory.

