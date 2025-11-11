WPRA World Finals Wins Boost Top Barrel Racer to Early Season Lead

For the ladies of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA), there was one place to be November 5-9. The WPRA World Finals in Waco, Texas, boasted a $15,000 Card Only race, $5,000 Permit Only, $5,000 Futurity, and $7,500 Derby.

It was also a 2026 RODEOHOUSTON qualifier. All of this excitement was just in the barrel racing, but WPRA members could also compete in breakaway roping, team roping, and tie-down roping.

Warmup

The 1D win in the Warmup Race went to Paige Jones and Haulin Hay, with the top nine positions filled with National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers. Jordan Driver rode two horses to 1D checks, finishing third and sixth on her duo of Judge Cash mounts.

Card Holder Race

The crown jewel of the WPRA Finals is the Card Holder Race. Gracen Harman rode This Guy Will MoonYa to a 15.409 to earn the Round 1 win by two full tenths of a second. The top 10 was a who’s who of barrel racing superstars, several of whom will compete at the 2025 NFR in less than a month.

Kassie Mowry and CP He Will Be Epic came out swinging in Round 2, clocking a 15.471 to take the win. Harman was consistent, finishing second in the round at 15.519.

The top 30 cowgirls on two runs returned to the Short Round. Multiple NFR qualifiers, futurity standouts, and World Champions qualified back to the knife fight of a round. Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones earned the Short Go win with a 15.552.

The Average on three runs went to Harman, with a 46.775, giving her a huge boost in the 2025 World Standings. As of October 28, Harman was No. 2.

Derby

Ruby Lightfoot and Mister Cash Flo earned the Round 1 win with a 15.756 and Sherry Cervi rode MP Meter My Fame to the Round 2 win by a full tenth with a 15.584. In the average, it was Aldridge and Adios claiming another title after finishing fourth and second in the rounds.

Futurity

Steely Steiner and Get The Goody caught fire late in the summer, finishing out their futurity year in style. The duo won Round 1 with a 15.608, finished third in Round 2, and topped the average. Ashley Schafer rode another 2025 futurity standout, The Coffee Guy, to the Round 2 win.

Finishing third in the average of the Card Holders race aboard her futurity mount, Steiner also earned a qualification to RODEOHOUSTON in 2026.

Permit

Chery Pinkston and Hes So Epic swept the first two rounds of the Permit race and finished second in the Short Round to earn the average win. Tanner Stovall and Famous Little Dash claimed the Short Round win and finished second in the three-round average.

