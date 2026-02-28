Diverse Group of Barrel Racers Find Success at Rodeo Austin Qualifier

A tough group of competitors battled it out over the recent weekend in 377 Arena in Stephenville, Texas, at The Grand Prix, produced by Bizzy Bee Productions. A qualifier for Rodeo Austin, a limited-entry rodeo, was also held at the race, drawing an impressive 175 entries.

Rodeo Austin is coming up in just a few weeks, March 14-28, 2026. There will be 15 performances, with all athletes competing in one round, then potentially advancing to the Semi-Finals and Finals.

The rodeo is limited to 88 barrel racers, with the following qualifications:

Top 17 from 2026 WPRA World Standings

Top 18 from the 2025 WPRA World Standings

Top 4 from the 2025 WPRA Tour

Top 17 from the 2026 WPRA/PRCA Texas Circuit

Top 12 from the 2025 WPRA/PRCA Texas Circuit year-end

Top 20 qualifying contestants from the qualifier

Rodeo Austin Qualifier Results

Loni Yates | Fernando Sam-Sin

The Grand Prix paid out a whopping $909,896, including an additional $351,044 in Xtreme Million and stallion incentive payouts. 18-year-old London Gorham finished the weekend as the fourth high-money earner, with $24,993 in Grand Prix earnings (excluding incentive and Xtreme Million winnings).

The youngster also topped the Rodeo Austin qualifier, earning her spot at one of the most exclusive professional rodeos of the season. Gorham and Tiny Bit Of Pressure clocked in at 15.394 seconds for the win.

1. London Gorham, 15.39 seconds, $5,330

2. Jodee Miller Pedone, 15.40, $4,264

3. Mindy Holloway, 15.53, $3,464

4. Catherine Asmussen, 15.61, $2,665

5. Kysan Buckner, 15.62, $2,132

6/7. Andee Haden and Nikki Reynolds, 15.64, $1,466 each

8/9/10. Stevi Hillman, Cayla Small and Loni Yates, 15.65, $1,066 each

11/12. Mallee Jones and Charla Wooten, 15.67, $733 each

13/14/15/16. Sherry Cervi, Julia Johnson, Tillar King and Abby Phillips, 15.68, $300 each

17/18. Jaylan Neatherlin and Skyla Peters, 15.69

19. Heidi Tillard, 15.71

20. Lanita Peirce, 15.72

With controversy surrounding the rising number of limited-entry rodeos, the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) has increased efforts to ensure there are opportunities for a wider membership base to compete through qualifying events.

These qualifying events add immense value to the sport and this list proves that cowgirls from a wide variety of backgrounds have what it takes to compete at an elite level.

From young guns getting their start in the WPRA to seasoned veterans who no longer live on the road year-round to former National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers seeking to make a comeback, everyone had a chance in Stephenville.

Each cowgirl on this list has a unique story.

Gorham is just a few months into card-holding age. Jodee Miller Pedone built her career around training futurity horses. Mindy Holloway has won extensively at tough Texas races, and her mount, Heavens Got Credit, played a key role in Kassie Mowry's 2025 World Championship. Stevi Hillman has qualified for the NFR eight times, but took a break in 2025, following injuries to some of her main mounts and welcoming her son, Tate.

Women in rodeo are some of the most determined, hard-working people you will ever find, and this list represents something far more powerful than just results. We wish them all the best of luck at Rodeo Austin.