Wyoming Cowboy Earns Win at CINCH Australian Invitational Global Bronc Match

The CINCH Australian Invitational Global Bronc Match was held in Warwick, Queensland, on October 25, 2025. The best saddle bronc riders in the world were invited to Australia for a chance at $50,000. Riding some of the best stock "down under" with horses brought by Gill Bros Rodeo, these rodeo athletes competed for the richest payout their sport has ever seen in Australia.

This fun event has drawn huge crowds in Australia previously and fans go absolutely crazy for the match-ups between such great saddle bronc riders and outstanding horses. Held in conjunction with the famed Warwick Campdraft and Rodeo, the match put the best of the best from two sides of the globe in head-to-head competition.

The Cowboys

The 24 saddle bronc riders competing for the prize money were broken into three sections, but competed against one another for the grand prize of $50,000.

Australian Competitors

Dave Stacey

Mick Knight

Bailey O'Dell

Jack Capewell

Tim Hammond

Jake Curr

Toby Collins

Greg Hamilton

Ben Rasmussen

Josh Barnett

International Australians

Damian Brennan

Jake Finlay

Tom Webster

Darcy Radel

Warwick Southern

Sam Weston

International Competitors

Brody Wells

Cash Wilson

Quinten Taylor

Mitch Pollock

Gus Gaillard

James Perrin

Houston Brown

Cort Scheer

The Competition

Spearheaded by Australian cowboy and three-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Damian Brennan, the CINCH Australian Invitational Global Bronc Match was a record-breaking event. Brennan, currently ranked No. 2 in the PRCA World Standings is preparing to head to Las Vegas, Nev., for his third consecutive NFR appearance.

He cheered on his fellow roughstock riders, including Wyoming cowboy Brody Wells who took the 2025 Championship with an incredible 89.5-point ride. Wells, who is headed to his second NFR this year, is currently the No. 6 cowboy in the PRCA World Standings with $214,707 earned on the season.

The former Clarendon College cowboy was able to compete in Australia alongside one of his idols, Cort Scheer. Scheer has six NFR qualifications to his name and $1.3 million in career earnings.

The American cowboys rode with the best saddle bronc riders from across Australia, as well as several cowboys who have moved to the U.S. from Australia to chase their dreams in the event. With a field of NFR qualifiers, Australian, and American champions, it was a shootout for the championship.

Congratulations to all of the cowboys and cowgirls who took home huge paydays from the 2025 Warwick Campdraft and Rodeo, one of the most exciting events in the country.

