Young Guns Face Off in the Tie-Down Roping at South Texas Showdown

The South Texas Showdown took over Uvalde, Texas from October 20th through the 26th and showcased some of roping's best. With cash outs up to $15,000, the weekend marked one of the biggest earning opportunities of the season for these athletes.

Two of tie-down roping's best We were in Texas over the weekend, and the match-up became one to watch as Kincade Henry and Shad Mayfield went head-to-head in the match roping. Former World Champion, Mayfield currently sits at No. 2 in the world standings heading into the NFR, and the South Texas Showdown was just a sneak peek of what’s to come from these two athletes.

Henry sits just behind him at No. 3 in the world standings, but that is a matchup for December. The weekend in Uvalde offered a preview and a chance to prepare for Vegas. The Showdown is home to some intense match-ups in the arena, and when Mayfield and Henry were pitted against one another, everyone knew it would be close.

In a match roping competition, Mayfield and Henry went head-to-head. After 12 head roped, ultimately, it was Henry coming out on top. The win earned him $15,000 and peace of mind knowing he can beat out some of his biggest competition in the arena.

Successful Seasons Led Both Mayfield and Henry To A Solid Place In The World Standings

Henry and Mayfield have had incredible seasons this year. At just 23, Henry has secured his fourth NFR qualification and is chasing his first world title. Meanwhile, Mayfield is seeing his seventh NFR, while looking to bring home his third world title in tie-down roping.

The South Texas Showdown was just a sneak peek of what’s to come from these two athletes, as they prepare to face each other once again in the Thomas and Mack arena. Coming into Vegas, Henry has $186,718 in season earnings compared to Mayfield’s impressive $256,310.

That goes to show that Henry will have his work cut out for him come December if he is looking to bring home his first-ever world title. They both have to beat out the current No. 1 place holder, Riley Webb, who has earned a whopping $305,132.

Another winner to come out of the South Texas Showdown was Cash Hooper who took home the win for the open calf roping against some tough competition, including Webb and Henry.

With the regular season finished, these rodeos are markers of how the NFR will look for some of these athletes. The top 15 ropers will meet in the Thomas and Mack arena to prove themselves, and only one can come out on top. The South Texas Showdown proved to be a solid look at what’s to come in December.

Recommended Articles