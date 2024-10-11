Young Guns League and Pink Buckle Futurity Round One Champions Crowned in Guthrie
Young Guns League Futurity
With 64 entries, the inaugural Young Guns League Futurity paid 15 places in each the 1D and 2D. The program was created specifically for stallions with foal crops ages eight and younger. After that point, the stallions age out of the program. Full results can be found here.
The 1D win paid $10,313 to Blazin Sugar Daddy, a 2019 stallion by Blazin Jetolena and out of LS Shamless In Paris, by Frenchmans Falcon. Ridden by Taylor Cherry and owned by Ashley Klassen, the duo clocked a 17.021 for the win. Blazin Sugar Daddy is a Young Guns League stallion.
In second, another program stallion, Adios Pantalones, clocked a 17.065 for $7,013. The 2020 stallion by Tres Seis and out of French Bar Belle by Frenchmans Guy is owned and ridden by Tricia Aldridge.
In the 1D, Lucky Wonder Horse (Luckys Champagne Guy, Lucky Blaze, SWF Tellem Im Lucky) and Feel The Sting (The Sting Queen, SG John Boy, Sting Operator) each had three money earners. Dash Ta Fame had two, both of which are program stallions (Duude, MP King George).
Feel The Sting sired three more money winners in the 2D, Roarr sired a money winner in the 1D and three in the 2D, NNN Firewater Alive and Lucky Wonder Horse each sired two money winners in the 2D. The Kandyman had one money winner in the 1D and one money winner in the 2D.
Winning the 2D was Miss Perry and Clara Bradbury for $5,313 with a 17.799. Ben J James III owns the 2020 mare by Sawyers Game Changer and out of Bianca My Dear by FuryOfTheWind.
In second, Fling The Sting and Leah Campbell's 17.918 was worth $3,613. The 2020 mare by Feel The Sting and out of A Streakin Bailey by A Streak Of Fling is owned by David Tennison.
Pink Buckle Futurity
The seventh annual Pink Buckle Futurity has $925,000 added in 2024. Full results can be found here.
With 325 entries, Ashley Schafer and Fiesta By Design added Round One of the Pink Buckle Futurity to their 2024 accomplishments. The 2019 gelding by Slick By Design and out of HP Fiesta Fame by Dash Ta Fame took the win with a 16.732 for $35,000.
Second in the 1D went to Evening Rush Hour and Mckinlee Kellett with a 16.866 for $24,500. The 2019 gelding by PC Redwood Manny and out of Evening Traffic by Dash Thru Traffic is owned by Lance Robinson.
Paying 20 places, the last hole in the 1D was a 17.181 in the wickedly fast futurity.
The Goodbye Lane and Tres Seis each had three money winners in the 1D. JL Dash Ta Heaven, Blazin Jetlona, BHR Frenchies Socks, and Epic Leader each had two.
In the 2D, Strawberrita and Ceeli Smith took the win with a 17.482. The 2020 mare is by Shawne Bug Leo and out of WranglerMeFirst by First Wrangler. Jeff Smith owns the filly and the duo won $11,250 for their efforts.
Ive Got Ur Six and Brittany Tonozzi took second in the 2D with a 17.492 for $7,875. The 2020 stallion by Tres Seis and out of Ima Famous Babe by Dash Ta Fame is owned by Brittany and Garrett.