Young Stallion Sets Ruby Buckle Derby on Fire Winning More Than $50,000

Sydney Graham had the week that barrel racers dream of, especially at an event like the Ruby Buckle. Graham took her six-year-old stallion, Dupont First (barn name Trump), to the latest Buckle race in Georgia and came out on top not just in the derby, but the open as well. The pair teamed up for average wins in both to take home $52,000 and bragging rights to say the least.

Dupont First and Sydney Graham

Sydney Graham Professional Barrel Racer

Trump is by Duponte out of First Fervor. Duponte ran out almost a million on the race track while his mom was by First Down Dash.

First Fervor has now produced over $600,000 in earnings from her offspring, and Trump will continue to make that number climb as they start to enter more, as he is just starting his career.

The two have been together since the very beginning. Graham has put all of the time into him that started with the groundwork he needed as a baby, to training him on the pattern.

From the first time she saw him it wasn't just his conformation that stuck out, but his mind. The more time that she spent around him the more she saw how different he was (in the greatest sense).

Graham took a crack at college, but it wasn't for her. As most who crave the sport of rodeo it is hard to sit in the classroom and want to be there, but she still finished with an associate's degree in business before following her dreams.

The arena is where she wanted to be, so that's where you can find her. Back in 2020, when Graham purchased her best buddy as a yearling, she knew he could be something special. Eventually she wants his babies to outrun him and set the bar high for what his offspring can do.

The 27-year-old has big dreams for her young sorrel and it is pretty clear that he can compete with the best of them. The best of the best go to the Buckle events and he just outran them in a dominating fashion.

The Texas native will continue to challenge her young horse to prove that his bloodlines could help shape the future of the barrel racing industry. It will be fun to watch these two as they embark on their career. Maybe, just maybe, Trump will be one of the stallions in the Buckle programs.

