Youth Contestants Take Center Stage at 2025 Jr Patriot Finale with $100,000+ Bonus
Youth rodeo contestants worldwide came together at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, for a week of high-stakes and high-paying competition. The week started with last chance qualifying jackpots. From there, the semi-finals rounds took place where the top 15 contestants qualified for the finals. The Jr Patriot offers 12 and under, 15 and under, and 19 and under divisions for the events.
The talk of the finals is the substantial money offered in the bonus rounds. After the short round of the finals, the top three in each 19 and under event get to come back for a one header worth $100,000 in what they call the bonus round. To be eligible for that big check, they must beat their time previously put up in the finals. There is no real strategy available here because with 15 of the best gunning at it, no one can safety up in the finals round. The 15 and under and the 12 and under contestants have the same opportunity in the bonus round going at $50,000. This payout is unheard of for rodeo events, especially for youth under the age of 19.
The 12 and under and 15 and under divisions finals will take place Saturday, March 15 at 7 pm. The 19 and under divisions finals will be Sunday, March 19 at 12pm. Both events will be in the Will Rogers Coliseum.
Take a look at the qualified contestants up at this year's Jr Patriot finals to compete for the incredible bonus money.
12 and Under Tie Down Roping
Rueger Swindle
Harley Hofstetter
Colton Charleston
Griffin Preissinger
Parker Norris
Tuftin Becker
Cash Friesenhahn
Judge Quattlebaum
Caul Cavataio
Braxton Hall
Cole Whatley
Harrel Williams Jr.
Cole Vernon
Jermaine Walker
Cutter Enlow
15 and Under Tie Down Roping
Weston Smyth
Devon Eakin
Zane Guerra
Carson Gates
Dylan Page
Ty Rogers
Trenton Prater
Ta'Colton Calhoun
Slade Butts
Jake Hudson
Kash Rodriguez
Tuftin Becker
Dalton Meeks
Cayden Johnson
Liam Swan
19 and Under Tie Down Roping
Zane Rampey
Tyler Calhoun
Jayden Broussard
Cross Fulford
Wyatt Eakin
Hayden Stump
Ryder Loeb
John Paul Delgado
Braxton Guillot
Chase Butterfield
Logan Robertson
Myles Nixon
Dalton Porch
Bryce Ehlinger
Haizen Cobb
12 and Under Breakaway
Cutter Enlow
Jett Parker
Rosie Pratt
Pate Phillips
Carter Owens
Harrel Williams Jr
Slone Fleckinger
Laney Lester
Charlie Sohrt
Bentley Becker
Harley Hofstetter
Cain Martin
Jessie Foley
Heath Emmons
Royce Siemsen
15 and Under Breakaway
Kate Reynolds
Kylie Reininger
Hadlie Olsen
Emmry Edwards
Kelsie Reininger
Addy Arnold
Avery Smith
Paige Emmons
Gabby Palermo
Arina Haugen
Avery Savoie
Hadlee Huckabee
Rylie Edens
Emma Nunez
Josey James
19 and Under Breakaway
Harley Pryor
Alee Andrews
Kylie Reininger
Courtney Carbajal
Hadlee Huckabee
Avery Savoie
Bailey Girvin
Kashlee Schumacher
Brylie Olsen
Tylie Siemsen
Colee Cox
Macklynn Greenhalgh
Abby McCreary
Sophie Hruby
Allie Cliburn
19 and Under Pole Bending
Merrick Moyer
Kylee Dobbins
Graci Yaap
Olivia Dames
Clayann Holbrook
Arina Haugen
Rylee Anderson
Brittan Dee HIll
Ava Kitner
Dusky Lynn Hall
Hayden Langston
Natalie Ohrt
Allie Bulgier
Molly Dismuke
19 and Under Barrel Racing
Molly Dismuke
Natalie Ohrt
Dusky Lynn Hall
Kylee Dobbins
Rylee Jo Maryman
Patton Ann Lynch
Kaylee Weaver
Brylen Beicker
Jaycee Yoakum
Merrick Moyer
Leianne Weber
Rylee Mather
Skyler Nicholas
Kimbra Foster
Gracie Olcott
19 and Under Goat Tying
Sadie Patterson
Jacee Graff
Ella Kay
Wavey Trujillo
Drew Ellen Stewart
Audrey Crenshaw
Hadley Thompson
Hannah Fullmer
Amy Ohrt
Caimbre Hess
Addi Carney
Allie Calcote
Arina Haugen
Gretchen Proctor
Alyssa Gary
15 and Under Goat Tying
Ella Kay
Drew Ellen Stewart
Avery Williams
Alli Autrey
McKynlie Bowers
JJ Sterkel
Addi Carney
Allie Calcote
Avery Childers
Jaycee Godwin
Reagan Weatherred
Tinley Joiner
Georgia Cauthen
Rhame Hicks
Taylor Rickman
Open Team Roping
Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning
Colton Clayton/Carson Sonnier
Koda Peterson/Braylon Tryan
Walker Guy/Wyatt Howell
Gabe Williams/Will Smtih
Ketch Kelton/Denton Dunning
Jace Davis/Ryder Davis
Rance Bowden/Sern Weishaar
Bronc Evans/Hagen Wright
Canyon Pennell/Hagen Wright
Kyler Ohrt/Blaine Burleson
Cole Steib/Kayson Lasyone
Ketch Kelton/ Michael Calmelat
Lyvan Gonzalez/Cason Hatley
Ransom Morris/Rider Morris
10.5 Team Roping
Heath Harkins/Stetson Garza
Yates Cartwright/Bronc Evans
Carter Perry/Cole MOrris McCorkle
Gabe Dubois/JD Dubois
Colby Mazurkiewicz/Sloan King
Ryder Davis/Cuatro Donnell
Colton Arrington/Case Logston
Brodey Clemons/Ryan Gorham
Ransom Morris/Cole Wilson
Prather Schneemann/Collin Davis
Cash Fortenberry/Kyler Ohrt
Ransom Morris/Rider Morris
Enoch Hall/Levi Berry
Tuftin Becker/Hogan Kelley
Hudson Skinner/Case Logston
Steer Wrestling
TBD (Semi Finals Not Completed)