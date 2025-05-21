2025 PBR Team Series New Rider Draft Results
The 2025 PBR Team Series New Rider Draft is officially in the books. The draft took place live on May 20th at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas with 30 riders being taken across three rounds.
Coming up first was the Arizona Ridge Riders, who took Jhon Carlos Moreira with the first overall pick. It's not surprising, as 19-year-old Moreira, who hails from Confresa, Brazil, was widely considered to be the potential first pick in the draft.
The New York Mavericks selected 25-year-old Trey Holston from Fort Scott, Kansas with the second overall pick. Next up was the Texas Rattlers, who took 24-year-old Australian Macaulie Leather with the third overall pick. The Kansas City Outlaws selected Daniel Feitosa of Guaraci, Brazil fourth overall. And rounding out the top five, the Missouri Thunder selected Macaulie's younger brother, Boston.
Full draft results can be found below.
Round 1
1. Jhon Carlos Moreira - Arizona Ridge Riders
2. Trey Holston - New York Mavericks
3. Macaulie Leather - Texas Rattlers
4. Daniel Feitosa - Kansas City Outlaws
5. Boston Leather - Missouri Thunder
6. Eric Novoa - Kansas City Outlaws
7. Cannon Cravens - Florida Freedom
8. Rogerio Venancio - Austin Gamblers
9. William Peao Rondonia - Kansas City Outlaws
10. Thomas Triplett - Oklahoma Wildcatters
Round 2
1. Riquelme dos Santos - Arizona Ridge Riders
2. Alisson de Souza - Carolina Cowboys
3. Hudson Frey - Oklahoma Wildcatters
4. Damiao dos Santos - Nashville Stampede
5. Gabriel Henrique da Silva - Carolina Cowboys
6. Brody Robinson - Oklahoma Wildcatters
7. Douglas da Silva - Florida Freedom
8. Vinicius Pinheiro Correa - Austin Gamblers
9. Natanael Serra Aires - Kansas City Outlaws
10. Ramon Fiorini de Souza - Carolina Cowboys
With the show going off air, check back tomorrow for updated round three picks.
Watch the replay of the draft below.
