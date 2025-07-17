Oklahoma City Opener Sets Tone For Another Fierce PBR Teams Series Season
The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City just hosted the Wildcatter Days for their hometown team- The Oklahoma Wildcatters. However, it was the Kansas City Outlaws who stole the show.
The Outlaws are the leagues number one team currently. They beat their instate rivals (Missouri Thunder) which brought them to an undefeated 3-0 start on the 2025 season. Their dual was somewhat close as the final score was 260.5-174.
The Outlaws were led by Sandro Batista, Koltin Hevalow, and Maikon Calixton Rocha. The Thunder left Oklahoma 1-2 which has them now number seven in the PBR team’s standings.
The Carolina Cowboys didn’t start off too hot as they went scoreless Saturday night. They turned it around though when they beat a previously unbeaten Florida Freedom squad in a dominating performance (final score of 263-84.75) which moved them to 2-1 on the season and third overall.
The closest matchup of the weekend was between the Texas Rattlers and the Nashville Stampede. The Rattlers came up on top by a measly 2.25 points. Brady Fielder came in clutch for the Rattlers posting just the second 90 point ride on the year which was also the highest of the weekend. With Texas’s performance this weekend they moved to number two overall behind the Outlaws.
The Oklahoma Wildcatters and the New York Mavericks had by the far the worst weekends of anybody else. Both squads left Oklahoma City winless and are 0-3 on the year which puts them at nine and ten in the league.
The Mavericks were the only team to not have a single qualified ride in the Paycom Center which puts them last overall for the Team's standings.
The next event will come on July 26-27 at the first neutral site of the series in Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The matchups for this competition are:
- Austin Gamblers vs. Texas Rattlers
- Carolina Cowboys vs. Missouri Thunder
- New York Mavericks vs. Oklahoma Wildcatters
- Nashville Stampede vs. Florida Freedom
- Kansas City Outlaws vs. Arizona Ridge Riders
The athletes will have a week off before they regroup and travel to Georgia for their next matchups.
The Latest Rodeo News
Rising Contender Gavin Soileau Captures Greeley and Casper on Path to First NFR
Avery Mullins Sidelined After Standout Performance At NFR Open
Kinlie Brennise Continues Breakout Season As She Climbs The Breakaway Standings
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged Posts Record-Setting Week With Wins at NFR Open And Calgary