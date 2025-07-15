Shelby Boisjoli-Meged Posts Record-Setting Week With Wins at NFR Open And Calgary
On July 10 there was one lone cowgirl to have won over $100,000 in the breakaway roping this year- RodeoHouston champion, Taylor Munsell.
Munsell had won nearly $120,000 on the season and it was looking like nobody could catch her as she still had the number one spot by nearly 40 grand over Josie Conner. But then came Shelby Boisjoli-Meged.
Five days ago Boisjoli-Meged was 11th in the standings with a little over $47 thousand on the year, but this was before the Calgary Stampede and the NFR Open where she not only won one, but both. Between the two rodeos she brought home just shy of $82,000.
The Stampede takes place where she grew up, Alberta. This was the first time the cowgirls in the breakaway roping had a chance to compete in the performances for the same money as the rest of the rodeo. The native took full advantage.
The former world champion was fantastic in Pool A which is where her week started. She fought her way to the finals by winning not one, but two, rounds and placed in the other. Boisjoli-Meged took home $14,500 just in pool play.
Once Pool A finished up she headed south to get to the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colo. Bracket play is a little different there as it is not on money earned, but the average, but either way she would have won her bracket as she placed in both rounds and was fastest on two.
The NFR Open finals was Saturday night with the Stampede finale the following afternoon. It is a single run where the average no longer matters. She went two-flat to take home $13,000 over Cheyenne McCartney. Then it was time to get back to Canada.
Her showdown qualification came from a tie-breaker in the semi finals. Jessie Everett and Boisjoli-Meged both roped their calves in 2.8 seconds, but the Canadian won more in pool play so she advanced to the finals.
As gunner she set the pace and blasted a 2.2 second run, .1 off the of the arena record held by Jackie Crawford. She was the only cowgirl to have a clean run as the other two both snagged barriers. This earned her an additional 50k.
Competitors only dream of the week that she just had, The summer is in full swing and she is in hot pursuit of another world championship.
The Latest Rodeo News
Kinlie Brennise Continues Breakout Season As She Climbs The Breakaway Standings
Devastating Floods In Kerr County Impact Community, Animals And Cancel Rodeo Events
Anita Ellis Earns Jaw-Dropping Payday, Jumps Nearly 30 Spots In World Standings In Record-Breaking Week
Record Setting Run By Anita Ellis Caps Off Exciting Finish To Pool At Calgary Stampede