Avery Mullins Sidelined After Standout Performance At NFR Open

After claiming the NFR Open title, Mullins's rookie season comes to an abrupt end due to major injuries.

Keni Labrum

Tate Pollmeier of Fort Scott, Kan., competes in bull riding on night one of the St. Paul Rodeo on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 in St. Paul. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rookie bull rider Avery Mullins turned heads at the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, earning over $23,000 by being the only cowboy to ride all three bulls.

The 19-year-old sensation scored 88 points in the first round and followed it up with an 89.5-point ride in the second, claiming first place in both rounds and pocketing $10,750.

Heading into the finals, Mullins held a commanding lead as the only rider to cover two bulls.

He sealed his victory with a massive 91-point ride in the championship round, adding $13,000 to his earnings and clinching the NFR Open Champion Bull Riding title.

Shortly after his breakout performance, Mullins took to Instagram with disappointing news—he will be sidelined for the remainder of his rookie year.

He revealed he suffered a fractured C6 vertebra in his neck, along with three additional fractures in his upper back (T3, T5, and T6).

Despite the setback, Mullins remained optimistic in his message to fans:

"Everything from the all-time highs to the depths of the dumps—I realized this is what makes us love this sport the way we do. I feel so blessed to be able to enjoy and appreciate every second of it, good or bad!"

He shared that no surgery is currently planned, and he’s focused on recovery and the road ahead.

Mullins currently sits 27th in the PRCA world standings for bull riding with over $57,000 in season earnings.

While his NFR hopes may be on hold for now, his remarkable debut proves he's a rising star to watch once he returns to competition.

Keni Labrum
