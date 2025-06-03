Fan-Favorite Bull Rider Ernie Courson Reveals Return Date
Ernie Courson has set a date for his return to ProRodeo.
The 31-year-old bull rider from Okeechobee, Florida spoke with ProRodeo Sports News and revealed that he will return to action on June 12th at the Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo.
Courson suffered a major injury at the Red Bluff Round-Up in California on April 19th when he took a horn to his midsection, resulting in two broken bones and a collapsed lung. Paramedics saved his life on the way to the hospital.
"I'm all cleared to get back to it. I'm excited and just glad to be coming back and my wife is probably tired of me spurring every piece of furniture in the house."- Ernie Courson
Courson also took to his Instagram account yesterday, announcing the news saying he had his last follow up with the doctor who gave him the answer he was waiting on.
Went and had my last follow up to see how everything looked and doc Benjamin Thomasson gave me the answer we have been waiting on. He said go hard and don’t take it easy on em!- Ernie Courson
Weatherford,Texas we’ll see ya soon!
He then thanked his sponsors and added a verse from Proverbs 24:16 that read, "for though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again,but the wicked stumble when calamity strikes."
Courson has so far earned $29,214 this season, leaving him 39th in the PRCA standings.
Recommended
Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Wife Pens Emotional Tribute To Son Levi One Year After Tragedy
Three-Time PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding Champion Bill Smith Passes Away At 83
Louisiana Bull Rider Reveals Emotional Recovery After Horror Neck Injury From Rodeo Incident
$15 Million Renovation And Expansion Of "World's Oldest Rodeo" Axed By Arizona Judge