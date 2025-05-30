$15 Million Renovation And Expansion Of "World's Oldest Rodeo" Axed By Arizona Judge
The renovation and expansion of the "World's Oldest Rodeo" has been shot down by a Maricopa County judge.
Back in 2023, two residents of Prescott, Arizona sued the state for what was then a $15 million allocation to Prescott Frontier Days, the operator of the World's Oldest Rodeo, to renovate and expand the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. The allocation was made by the state due to a surplus in the state's budget.
The lawsuit brought by the two plaintiffs argued that the allocation violated the Arizona constitution, which prohibited the government from gifting money to private entities without requirements for the use of the funds for public benefit or service.
In Judge Scott Blaney's decision, passed down Thursday, he agreed with the two Arizona residents who brought the case, writing "With no stated purpose or limitations on the use of the public’s money, the Court cannot find that the Appropriation would serve a public purpose.”
Judge Blaney's decision continues, noting that the value of the gift far exceeds the public's return benefit, and again noted that with nothing promised in return by Prescott Frontier Days, there would be no way to make any determination on it.
"But here, PFD has not promised anything in return," Judge Blaney wrote. "Again, because the Rodeo Appropriation fails to mandate any specific purpose for the $15.3 of the public’s money that will be paid to PFD, or any limitations on its use, there is no way to determine what value – if any – the public will receive for this expenditure."
The Prescott Rodeo was founded on July 4th in 1888 and today hosts tens of thousands of rodeo fans every year. The 138th annual rodeo is set to take place from June 30th to July 6th and includes Mutton Bustin, multiple dances and arts & crafts shows, a kiddies parade, eight performances and more.
