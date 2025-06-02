Three-Time PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding Champion Bill Smith Passes Away At 83
Three-time PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding Champion and Hall of Fame cowboy Bill Smith has passed away, aged 83.
Smith, who was born in 1941 and was originally from Red Lodge, Montana, relocated with his family to Cody, Wyoming during high school. He would join the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) in 1961 and from there become a legendary saddle bronc rider over the next 20 years.
Between 1965 and 1978, 'Cody' (as he was nicknamed for his adopted hometown) would qualify for the National Finals Rodeo 13 times in 14 years. And in 1969, 1971 an 1973 he would win the PRCA World Saddle Bronc Riding Championship.
Smith would later be recognized for his achievements, being inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979 and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum's Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2000. In 2012, he was also awarded the Ben Johnson Memorial Award.
Apart from his three world championships, he also holds 17 saddle bronc riding rodeo championships. He won the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo three times (1969,1973, 1974), the Snake River Stampede three times (1968, 1969, 1975), the Greeley Stampede twice (1971, 1975), the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo twice (1965,1974), the La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Rodeo twice (1973, 1976) and the Cheyenne Frontier Days, Cody Stampede, Red Bluff Round-Up, National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, and World's Oldest Rodeo/Prescott Rodeo once.
After retiring in 1979, Smith stayed active in the rodeo community, operating a nightly PRCA-sanctioned rodeo before going on to operate the Wyoming Quarter Horse Ranch where him and his wife bred and trained horses. Smith also taught clinics across the country.
Recommended
PRCA Results: Nashville Treated To Top-Tier Performances At Music City Rodeo
Louisiana Bull Rider Reveals Emotional Recovery After Horror Neck Injury From Rodeo Incident
$15 Million Renovation And Expansion Of "World's Oldest Rodeo" Axed By Arizona Judge
Rodeo World Mourns Loss Of 5-Time NFR Bucking Horse And Legendary Sire