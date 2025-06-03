Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Wife Pens Emotional Tribute To Son Levi One Year After Tragedy
Rodeo Star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, suffered a devastating loss in June of 2024, something no parent should have to face. The couple lost their three year old son, Levi, after a toy tractor accident injured the boy at their family home in Utah in May 2024. He passed away in the hospital a few weeks after the incident.
A year on, Kallie has posted a heartfelt and emotional Instagram post alongside a picture of herself and her husband, Spencer, lying on the hospital bed holding Levi.
A year ago today we held you as you took your last breaths. They said it could take a day or 2, I was so scared I wouldnt be holding you when you left and that was so important to me. You stayed with us 17 minutes. As you left an overwhelming feeling came over me & I knew we had done right by you.- Kallie Wright
For me this isnt the day you fully left us but the day it became official. Levi we talk about and think of you everyday. We live for you! Our love for you is stronger than ever.
The incident happened when Levi rode his toy tractor into a river. CBS News reported that the toddler was discovered in an unconscious state when paramedics arrived, with Kallie dialing 911 after she had found the overturned tractor after returning from inside the family home where she had entered for just a moment.
After the tragic accident, the family set up a foundation named the Levi Wright Foundation, with the family supporting it via fundraising with the goal of helping families that have faced similar devastating situations. Spencer and Kallie are also parents to son Brae and daughter Steeley.
