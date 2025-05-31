Louisiana Bull Rider Reveals Emotional Recovery After Horror Neck Injury From Rodeo Incident
Louisiana native Zach Naegele has been through some of the darkest times over the past three months. He experienced how dangerous bull riding can be, nearly losing his life.
It was on February 7 in Palmetto, Florida, during the Conley Invitational Bull Riding, where a bull's horn caught his neck during his ride, leading to a life-threatening situation.
Naegele lost two gallons of blood because of the injury, requiring plastic surgery to fix his small carotid artery and needing three months of rehabilitation in the aftermath. The 24-year-old shared how he struggled with his mental health after the event with WAFB.
The first month was extremely hard. I fell into depression, couldn’t eat, got extremely skinny, just not talking to nobody. Just staying at the house and seeing this every time I looked in the mirror, it was not a good feeling.- Zach Naegele
Naegele has broken through those dark times and recently got back on the bull, the injury not stopping his thrill for the ride. He he recently shared the moment with friends, making it a truly special occasion.
Life is gonna keep on going no matter what. If you sit around and feel sorry for yourself, you’re just wasting time at the end of the day. Inviting these guys out here and letting them see me ride for the first time it felt really good. I didn’t want a huge crowd because like I said it was a huge obstacle that I overcame.”- Zach Naegele
It's been a roller coaster of a year, but Naegele is thankful to still be alive and a role model for many.
