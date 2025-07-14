Sheridan WYO Rodeo Features Double Winners And A Rider Eyeing First NFR Trip
Sheridan, Wyoming is a hot spot for those in pursuit of the NFR and Mountain States circuit contestants. It draws big crowds for both the rodeo and the famous Indian races. One lone victor has yet to make the bright lights of Vegas, but capitalized big.
Sam Petersen is on the hunt for his first NFR qualification. The Montana native took home not one, but two big wins this week in Wyoming at both Capser and Sheridan. Petersen spurred his way to a 91 point victory in Sheridan for a pay day over $7,200.
Sheridan was one of the first rodeos to start including breakaway roping. Aspen Miller took full advantage at this year's with a near clean sweep. She won the average after winning the first round and a reserve finish in round two. Miller brought in over eight grand for 5.6 seconds worth of work.
Petersen wasn't the only one to win big at both big Wyoming rodeos. It should come to no surprise that Stetson Wright was the other. Wright split the win in the bull riding at both rodeos. A pair of bulls from Sankey Pro Rodeo helped Wright and Colten Fritzlan split the win in Sheridan with 89 point rides.
The steer wrestling average wasn't won by someone who won Casper, but a round was. Gavin Soileau took round two and was one of three to post a sub-four second run.
Chloe Gray was the top barrel racer and earned nearly an $8,500 check as one of the two sub-17 second runs of the rodeo. The other was Anita Ellis, who just won the Calgary Stampede.
In the tie-down roping it was Louisiana native Zack Jongbloed who came out on top after placing in both rounds and going 17.3 seconds on two head to take the average win. He beat out the next closest cowboy, Dylan Hancock, by .7.
Sheridan and Casper are the two biggest rodeos in Wyoming outside of Cheyenne. Anybody who is on the rodeo trail makes it a priority to get there during July which makes earning a check just about as difficult as it can be.
