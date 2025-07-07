Stetson Wright Takes Top Honors At Prescott Rodeo After Near Wins In Multiple Events
The World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona joined the PRCA back in 1888. Ever since then it has been a top priority for contestants to get to, even if that means being in Arizona in the hot month of July.
Stetson Wright did Stetson Wright things taking top honors as the All-Around Cowboy. He took home reserve honors in both the bull riding and the saddle bronc riding totaling up nearly $12,000.
All of the timed events (including the barrels and the breakaway roping) were paid out on two go-rounds and an average.
McKenna Coronado was the big winner. She just recently took home a big win in Red Lodge, Montana winning that rodeo by four tenths of a second. She made all the miles driven worth it as she won the average after placing second and third in the two rounds. Coronado posted two runs almost identical to one another- 17.03 and 17.08 seconds.
Former world champion tie-down roper Tyson Durfey’s name is plastered all over the results. He not only won the first round and the average, but placed second in the second round. Durfey brought home a total of $9,657.
Kristen Vold Rodeo Company and Andrew Rodeo had an exceptional showcase in Prescott as stock contractors.
The bareback riding title was split between two NFR qualifiers- Orin Larsen and Jess Pope with 86 point rides. Both cowboys were paired up with a horse owned by Andrews Rodeo. Larsen was aboard Rylee’s Raisin Cane and Pope was on Cool Breeze.
Kristin Vold and Logan Hay teamed up for the win in the saddle bronc riding with an 87.5 point ride. The bull that Ky Hamilton was on to take the win, High Pockets, is also owned by Vold.
Prescott is one of the best of the best. It is a bucket list rodeo and a bucket list win for anybody who has rodeoed professionally.
The Latest Rodeo News
Adios Pantalones Carries Aldridge To Strong Earnings During Cowboy Christmas Run
Red Lodge and Livingston Produce Double Wins For Top Names In Rodeo Competition
Big Wins And Big Payouts As Added Money Fuels Intensity At The Cody Stampede
Massive Payouts Highlight Conclusion of Ponoka Stampede With Champions Crowned