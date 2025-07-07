Adios Pantalones Carries Aldridge To Strong Earnings During Cowboy Christmas Run
Cowboy Christmas might not be totally over, but a good chunk of the bigger rodeos have concluded. Tricia Aldridge and her Stud, Adios Pantalones, got checks at not just one but five of them.
Thousands of miles were traveled during the past few days. Aldridge was in Oregon, Utah, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, and more.
Her biggest paycheck came from a win at Oakley, Utah where she was the only barrel racer in the field to run a sub-17 second pattern. She won it by over 2-tenths over BryAnna Haluptzok to take home nearly an $8,500 check.
Just over a tenth of a second separated fifth through 15th at Cody, Wyoming. Unfortunately, Aldridge was on the lower side and finished 13th, but still added another $1,140 to her Cowboy Christmas earnings.
Livingston and Red Lodge Montana are two that everybody prioritizes during the fourth of July run. Aldridge was able to secure cash at both. She split fourth with a former World Champion, Jordon Briggs, at both rodeos. She put another $3,268 to her total money earned in the world standings.
The field was tightly packed together in Saint Paul, Oregon. Many horses struggled in the performance that Aldridge competed in with the ground conditions, but she was able to sneak into last hole.
Adios Pantalones has become one of the best barrel racing stallions the industry has ever seen. He is a 2020 model out of French Bar Belle by Tres Seis. As young as he is, he has already broken the All-Time barrel racing earnings for a stallion. With the pace that these two are going it would be hard to imagine anybody will ever touch that record.
Aldridge is chasing the NFR in December. She has had an incredible Cowboy Christmas and it is hard to imagine these two won’t be running at the Thomas and Back come December.
