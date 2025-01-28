Rodeo Daily

Rodeo Industry Mourns Loss of Rodeo Stock Contractor

Stock Contractor, Clint Heltibridle, passed away after courageous battle with lung cancer.

The rodeo world is mourning the loss of the foundation of Razors Edge Livestock, a stock contracting company in Boone, Colo., Mr. Clint Heltibridle. Clint has been a huge part of the rodeo community for all of his life.

Born in Iowa, Heltibridle attend Thompson Valley High School, and from there he headed south to the Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Eventually Clint and his wife, Teresa Heltibridle, settled in Boone, Colo.

The now Colorado resident raised bucking stock and has been a Colorado Pro Rodeo Association (CPRA) Stock Contractor for 30 years. Heltibridle also offered practice sections on down weekends at his residence for young cowboys and cowgirls to learn the sport of rodeo. Many young rodeo athletes rodeo their first horse or bull at the home of Razors Edge Livestock. Clint inspired so many young rodeo athletes and served as a mentor on the rough stock end of the arena.

Many great horses and bulls bucked in countless rodeo arenas were the result of the Razor Edge Livestock program. John Wick, a Razors Edge Livestock graduate, was the 2024 CPRA Bucking Bull of the year.

In November 2024 Clint was diagnosed with lung cancer. Though he was able to celebrate the Holidays with family and friends, Clint lost his battle on January 26, 2025.

Clint touched so many people in the rodeo industry and his loss will deeply affect everyone he ever had contact with. He truly will be missed behind the chutes.

