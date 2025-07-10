Rodeo Mourns Loss of Spud Jones, First Navajo Bull Rider To Ever Reach The NFR Stage
The rodeo family spreads far and wide and the entirety of it is mourning the recent loss of bull rider Spud Jones.
The 36-year-old New Mexico cowboy was the first Navajo bull rider to make the National Finals Rodeo and it came during their 50th anniversary. This qualification was back in 2008, during which he also was named the champion of the Turquoise Circuit Finals.
His NFR qualification came just two years after buying his professional card at the young age of 20. Spud followed in his father’s footsteps who was also a cardholder in the PRCA in the bull riding back in 1987 until 1994.
Although it is hard to grasp a death of such a young soul, his family and friends say he had been dealing with some health issues. They are thankful that he was able to pass peacefully in his sleep despite how tragic the situation is.
Navajo Nation reported that Jones grew up in a one-stoplight town on the Navajo reservation called Tohatchi (N.M.). Bull riding took him all over the country before he ended up under the bright lights of Las Vegas.
He dabbled in the Professional Bull Riding (PBR), but not for too long. His first PBR event was in 2007 and his last came in 2011. In his 22 outings he made just under $7,500. In his debut season he took home a first place finish in Perryton, Texas and a second place title in Craig, Colorado.
The 6-foot-1 cowboy was always caught smiling, especially at the NFR. He chased his dreams and was able to end up on the world's biggest stage.
Spud is survived by both of his parents, Michaelene and J.W. as well as his three sisters: Fallon, Mikala, and Twila. Jones’s funeral will take place on July 11 in Gallup, New Mexico.
Rest in Peace, young man.
