Breakaway Roping Standouts Cash In With Top Five Earnings Over Cowboy Christmas
Cowboy Christmas is always a special time of year, but even more so for the women who are competing in the breakaway roping. They have been clawing for the opportunity to compete at professional rodeos let alone win checks like the other events do. The top-five money earners this Cowboy Christmas in the breakaway roping all earned at least $14,000.
Coming in at number five is Jill Tanner. After a win (and arena record at St. Paul, Oregon) plus two decent checks at both Kildeer, North Dakota and Greeley, Colorado, she pulled in $14,078. This was only the second time Kildeer has had the breakaway roping for their rodeo and you had to be 2.5 seconds just to earn a check. Tanner was 2.2 to split fifth. After a great few days, she moved into the top-30 in the world with just over $30,000 won.
New Mexico cowgirls Bailey Bates just barely beat out Tanner at the number four spot. She rallied up $14,158 between St. Paul, Oakley, Utah, and Prescott, Arizona. Her smallest check was at Oakley where she split third with a 2.1 second run which earned her a $3,908 payday. She launched herself just outside the top-15 in the world, just $125 behind TiAda Gray.
There was a three-way tie for first place at Cody, Wyoming- Bradi Good, Josi Conner, and Suzanne Williams. Good ended up third on the Cowboy Christmas earnings list with $15,140 earned after a solid $7,623 check at Cody. She also won Basin City, Washington outright to add another $5,000 to her earnings.
Williams only needed two rodeos to rack up $16,147. She tied for first at Cody and then won Oakley outright as the only cowgirl to post a sub-two second run. Williams is now the number six cowgirl in the world with Good right behind her at number seven.
The top cowgirl of the Fourth of July run was Erin Johnson- $16,628. Johnson won checks all over from Colorado to North Dakota to Utah and back to Arizona. Two of her best rodeos she earned over $6,000 at both. She took the win at Prescott, Ariz. and split second at Mandan, North Dakota.
Even though she was the top money earner she still finds herself outside of the top-15. She sits at 19th a near $3,000 outside the finals qualification spot.
These girls are all hunting for their qualification into this year’s National Finals Breakaway Roping. There’s a ton of rodeos left on the year, but this solid showcase during Cowboy Christmas sure helps their case.
