Barrel Racers Stack Earnings Over Cowboy Christmas With McLeod Sprague On Top
Cowboy Christmas has always been notoriously known for the amount of money up for grabs in such a short time frame. 19 women in the barrel racing won over $10,000, but it was Megan McLeod-Sprague who showed everybody up.
Sprague won a total of $29,436 at just four rodeos- Livingston, Montana, St. Paul, Oregon, Cody, Wyoming, and Basin City, Washington. That is $9,720 more than the number two cowgirl, Paige Jones.
The largest check she earned came in Cody, Wyoming. She was the reserve champion behind the famous duo of Hailey Kinsel and Sister. There were only two cowgirls at Cody who posted sub-17 second runs, Kinsel and Sprague. With a second place finish she won over $9,000.
As of July 1, Sprague was sitting fifth in the World Standings and one week later she has climbed up to third as she closes in on $100,000 won on the season. She now only sits behind two world champions- Kassie Mowry and Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi.
Mowry is last year's world champion and she is sitting at the top of the standings this year after only attending 15 rodeos so far on the season. She won over $15,000 during her Cowboy Christmas which was highlighted by her near clean sweep of the Greeley Stampede in northern Colorado.
The only lady who was in the top 10 of the world standings that didn’t win more than $9,999 was Julie Poudre, who was sixth.
Paige Jones is fighting to get back into the Thomas and Mack arena. She took advantage of her Fourth of July run and jumped from 33rd in the world to now 18th as of July 8 with nearly $49,000 won on the season.
Emily Beisel is chasing down another qualification into the Thomas and Mack arena. She has become known for her ability to pilot and win on many different horses. She now sits in the top 10 of the standings after winning over $14,000 for her Cowboy Christmas.
While the Cowboy Christmas madness is over, the race to Las Vegas has just begun. There are many miles still to be traveled and a ton of money left to be won.
he Latest Rodeo News
The NFR Open Could Be A Game Changer For These Rodeo Athletes On The Standings Bubble
Macon Murphy Makes Big Cowboy Christmas Push In Race For Second NFR Appearance
Adios Pantalones Carries Aldridge To Strong Earnings During Cowboy Christmas Run
Fox Nation Becomes Official Home For Friday Night PBR Coverage Moving Forward