Get to Know the Saddle Bronc Riding Champion From Round 2 of the NFR
It might be Brody Wells first trip to the big lights and big city of Las Vegas as a competitor in the saddle bronc, but the nerves didn't get to this cowboy.
The 23-year-old Powell, Wyo. cowboy stayed on top for the full eight seconds in round one to post an 80-point ride to get things started. Apparently he was just warming up because he came back in round two and lit the arena up in round two.
Pete Carr Pro Rodeo ran Pretty Woman in the chute for Wells and the pair melded like bread and butter. The ride was beautiful. The bay bucking mare tried her guts out and Wells matched her jump for jump.
When the buzzer went off, the crowd went wild. It was apparent that they had just witnessed an excellent show and the judges agreed. The scores went up and the applause only got louder - it was 90 points!
Rodeo On SI had the chance to chat with Wells prior to the start of the NFR. He started out the interview talking about his year.
" The season started out but it was slow. I was chipping away, I rolled into Rapid City for the big winter bronc match, I ended up winning that and got some good money in Houston, that got my momentum going. The middle of August I got in my head a little bit and then I realized I had to take a breath and relax. I knew I put in the work and I needed to stop worrying so much," Wells said.
Enjoy getting to know the champion a little better.
Brody Wells
- Season Earnings: $135,803.88
- Hometown: Powell, Wyoming
- Season Ranking: 12
- NFR Qualifications: 1 (2024)
1. Who are your traveling partners?
Damian Brennan and Cash Wilson.
2. Do you have a horse you want to get on but you've never had the opportunity?
All or Nothin.
3. Where is your favorite rodeo?
Calgary, it's always been good to me and I love the atmosphere.
4. What was your highest mark ride this year?
92 points in Salt Lake on THE Black Tie.
5. Do you have an superstitions?
I don't eat Hot Pockets but that's not really a superstition. I was running late to rodeo and didn't have time to get any good food, so when I stopped for fuel I went in and grabbed one. The bronc ended up flipping over and shattered my foot, so I was like I'm never eating one of those again.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Just doing what I do all the time. Staying in shape, getting in better shape, hop on some practice horses and get all my tools sharpened.
7. Do you have a favorite Restaurant ?
Greer's Ranch Cafe in Stephenville, Texas.
8. Favorite Movie?
Jeremiah Johnson.
9. How do you keep yourself healthy during the NFR?
Drink a lot of water, get IV's, try to eat good solid food when I can, get some sunlight and getting as much sleep as possible.
10. Who is a mentor or someone you look up to?
I've got a pile of people who have helped me through the years. The biggest one is Brett Franks, he got me rolling and gave me so many tools to be where I am today.
11. Are you single, married or have any children?
Single.
12. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Wrestling.
13. Do you get on practice horses? If so how often?
I'll enter some rodeos close to home and use those as my practice, I like the rodeo scene and the energy that comes with it. During the winter I'll get on some practice horses maybe three or four times.
14. What is a horse you're wanting to draw at NFR this year?
All or Nothin.