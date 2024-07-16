National High School Rodeo Finals Blows Into Wyoming
The sight is nearly unbelievable. As you come up the hill the only view you can see is trailers everywhere. Acres and acres of trailers parked side-by-side in neat rows. More than 1,900 high school aged kids have made their way to Rock Springs, Wyo. for the National High School Rodeo Finals.
Along with those kids come their parents, grandparents and sometimes even friends to cheer them on - and spend money in town. The economic impact of an event like this is astounding. Wyo4News did a story that estimated a $10 million impact on the region over the course of the event.
“The economic impact of hosting the NHSFR cannot be overstated. As we prepare to welcome participants and spectators from far and wide, we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase Rock Springs’ unique charm and hospitality. We look forward to a successful and memorable event.” – Kandi Pendleton, Sweetwater Events Complex Executive Director.
People come from 44 U.S. States, 5 Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico, and New Zealand to compete for national titles. This prestigious event is a platform for high school rodeo athletes to showcase their skills, earn over $375,000 in scholarship money and forge lifelong friendships.
While in town, the contestants compete in the events they qualified from their respective states. Not everyone that wants to gets to come. Only the best of the best from each state earn the right to enter the National Finals Rodeo. The top four competitors in each event in each state are allowed to enter.
Contestants compete in different events separated by girls and boys. The girls events are barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping and cutting. Boys compete in tie-down roping, bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, steer wrestling and cutting. Then both compete against each other in the team roping and reined cow horse events.
Rodeo performances kicked off on Sunday evening, July 14 and then continue with two performances daily through Saturday, July 20. When the dust settles, National Champions will be crowned, dreams will be fulfilled, lessons will be learned and kids will be left with memories to last a lifetime.
The undertaking of putting on an event of this magnitude is astounding and the volunteers certainly deserve the credit. What the kids take away from these experiences cannot be recreated in a classroom and most of the time, not even in organized sports.
Good luck to all of the contestants that earned their way here this year. Remember that you earned this, you are already the elite. Now, just go do the best you can do on the stock that you are given and know that this is not the end of your rodeo career - this is just the beginning and what you take away from here will be one more stepping stone to your goals and dreams.