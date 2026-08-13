ALO Welcomes Ty Simpson to Los Angeles Before NFL Debut

Two days before the Los Angeles Rams selected Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, ALO announced the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback as its latest brand ambassador.

As luck would have it, Simpson spent most of his time preparing for the draft in Los Angeles — where ALO is headquartered. It was the perfect fit for Simpson, ALO, and the Rams. Before Simpson makes his NFL preseason debut this Saturday, Rams fans got a behind-the-scenes look at their new quarterback touching down in Los Angeles.

ALO shared glossy campaign photos of Simpson visiting landmark locations, such as Beverly Hills, Mulholland Drive, PCH, and familiarizing himself with his new community. Sports Illustrated's Kicks ON SI spoke with Simpson about his transition from college to the NFL, ALO partnership, and footwear plans.

Ty Simpson for ALO. | ALO

How has the transition been from college to the NFL so far?

It's been awesome. Playing in the NFL has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, so I'm grateful for the opportunity. Every day is a chance to learn from great coaches and teammates and to continue to grow as a quarterback. I'm just focused on putting my head down, working hard, and taking advantage of every opportunity.

What are your biggest takeaways from the Los Angeles Rams organization?

The biggest thing that stands out is the people. From the coaches to the players, everyone's focused on getting better every day, and that pushes you to raise your own level. It's been a great environment to come into, and I'm excited to keep learning from the guys around me. I feel blessed to be in the quarterback room with some great guys and to learn from these coaches.

Ty Simpson for ALO. | ALO

You spent time with ALO in Los Angeles before the draft. Did you have a feeling that the Rams were a possible landing spot?

Honestly, I tried not to think too much about where I'd end up. I trusted that wherever I landed would be where I was supposed to be. Looking back, it's pretty cool that my agents lined me up with ALO after I turned pro, as I was always such a fan of the brand.

I was able to spend time in LA with ALO before the draft in Pittsburgh as well, which was fun. Now that I'm here, I already have some familiar faces at the brand, and they've made the transition really easy.

Ty Simpson for ALO. | ALO

How does the level of off-season training compare this year to college?

I appreciated the work we put in at Alabama, and the goal is always to get better every year. Whether it was training with my teammates at Alabama during the off-season or now training as a pro, I am always going to give any team I play for my best.

In what ways has ALO been there for you since you're now local?

It's been great. Everybody at ALO has been really welcoming, and that's made moving out to the West Coast a lot easier. They've definitely become part of my community out here, and they've also pointed me toward some pretty cool spots around LA.

Ty Simpson for ALO. | ALO

What are some of your favorite ALO pieces you're wearing this summer?

I've been wearing ALO pretty much every day. The new sunglasses have definitely been in the rotation, and I'm a big fan of the Vapor pieces when I'm training. They're lightweight, comfortable, and just easy to wear.

Are there any ALO shoes in your rotation?

For sure. I wear the ALO Runners all the time. Whether I'm headed to the gym, traveling, or just out running errands, they're usually what I've got on. On recovery days, I switch into the Recovery Mode Sneakers. They're super comfortable and easy to wear with just about anything.

Ty Simpson for ALO. | ALO

Last question: Can you drop any hints about your cleats on the field this season?

Looking forward to rocking my Nikes.