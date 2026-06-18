Sean McVay Signs Sneaker Deal With Jordan Brand

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has officially joined the Jordan Brand family. McVay becomes the third NFL coach to sign a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand, joining Sean Payton and Ron Rivera.

For Jordan Brand, the company continues to expand its legacy of excellence and leadership. Jumpman continues to expand beyond the basketball court into every sport and scene. Jordan Brand has built a star-studded roster for football players, and is now growing its number of coaches.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill and Sean McVay. | Nike

For McVay, it's a recognition of his status in the league and sports culture. He was the youngest coach hired in the NFL at 30, and the youngest to win a Super Bowl at 36. Now, he will wear rare Air Jordan sneakers on the sidelines every Sunday in the fall.

Jordan Brand's Statement

Jordan Brand said in a statement, "Recognized as one of the most innovative minds in football, McVay leads with clarity, connection, and an unwavering standard that aligns naturally with the Jumpman ethos.

Elliott Hill and Sean McVay. | Nike

The statement continued, "He made history as the youngest head coach ever hired in the NFL and later became the youngest to reach and win a Super Bowl. As only the third coach to join Jordan Brand, McVay brings a powerful new dimension to the family, one rooted in vision, culture building, and championship level excellence."

The statement concluded, "Across the league, he is known for inspiring people, elevating those around him, and setting a tone that others rise to. That spirit, raising the bar, staying consistent, and leading with purpose, reflects the very foundation of Jordan Brand."

Jordan Brand's Football Culture

Sean McVay for Jordan Brand. | Nike

Jordan Brand's elite roster consists of almost 20 NFL superstars at various positions. McVay's wide receiver, Puka Nacua, signed with Jordan Brand alongside Maxx Crosby in 2024. Even better, Jumpman is growing at the college level as well. Through its NIL program, Jordan Brand has signed top talent at powerhouse programs.

Even better, many of the most popular models from Michael Jordan's legendary Air Jordan sneaker line have been redesigned for the football field. Every Sunday, elite quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, and Bryce Young wear iconic Air Jordan cleats in player-exclusive colorways.

Moreover, Hurts helped kick off the "40 Years of Greatness" campaign with a tribute to Jordan. He has since become the face of the Jordan Trunner line, and has appeared in several marketing campaigns.

Sean McVay for Jordan Brand. | Nike

Luckily for athletes and fans, they can choose from a wide range of Air Jordan sneakers and Air Jordan football cleats at Nike.com. Nike and Jordan Brand have brought back many favorite colorways for their casual and performance footwear.

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