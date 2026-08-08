Flight Club Celebrates Kobe Day With Rare Drawing Experience

Of all the major retailers that celebrate Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's sneaker legacy, not many celebrate the icon like Flight Club. With Bryant's birthday (8/23) and Kobe Day (8/24) quickly approaching, the brand has announced details for another celebration.

Last year, Flight Club celebrated Kobe Day for a week. This year, the sneakerhead-approved store is expanding its events across three key cities. In celebration of the Black Mamba, Flight Club is launching a drawing experience across Los Angeles, New York, and Miami featuring exclusive and highly coveted Kobes.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 12, participants can sign up in stores or by logging into Flight Club's drawing page. From there, they can select their preferred style, size, and store location (for pick-up) and keep an eye on their inbox.

The drawing will close at 8:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, August 20. Winners will be notified via email on Friday, August 21. All winners can pick up their pairs at their designated Flight Club store location between August 24 and 29. Below is the full list of Nike Kobes included in Flight Club's drawing.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers"

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" colorway doesn't even release until Saturday, August 15. However, shoppers enter the draw for $190 in adult sizes at all three stores: FCLA, FCMIA, FCNY.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers"

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro pays tribute to the Los Angeles Dodgers. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway was one of the biggest releases of 2025. The shoes quickly sold out and skyrocketed on the resale market. Shoppers enter the draw for $190 in adult sizes at all three stores: FCLA, FCMIA, FCNY.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse"

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Year of the Horse" colorway dropped in January 2026. The legendary colorway sold out, but fans have another shot. Shoppers enter the draw for $180 in adult sizes at all three stores: FCLA, FCMIA, FCNY.

Nike Kobe 1 Protro "81 Points"

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro '81 Points' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro "81 Points" is the only colorway to get released twice as part of the Protro series. The shoes returned in January 2026 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bryant's unforgettable game. Best of all, the drawing price is just $8.24 in adult sizes at all three stores: FCLA, FCMIA, FCNY.

Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk"

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk and Bright Spruce" colorway. | Nike

The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk" colorway dropped in May 2026. Like all of Clark's Nike Kobe sneakers, the limited-edition colorway flew off shelves. Shoppers enter the draw for $190 in adult sizes at all three stores: FCLA, FCMIA, FCNY.

Nike Kobe 8 "Fade To Black"

The Nike Kobe 8 "Fade To Black" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 8 "Fade to Black" colorway dropped in April 2016. They have never enjoyed a retro release, making them one of the more rare general-release colorways. Shoppers enter the draw for $190 in adult sizes for just one store: FCLA.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Think Pink"

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Think Pink" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Think Pink" colorway dropped in limited numbers in January 2021. The heartfelt kicks champion a good cause, making them one of the most popular colorways in the Nike Kobe catalog. Shoppers enter the draw for $180 in adult sizes at just one location: FCMIA.

Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'NY vs. NY'

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NY vs NY" colorway. | Foot Locker

The Jalen Brunson x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "NY vs. NY" colorway has dropped in extremely limited quantities at select stores this year. Shoppers enter the draw for $190 in adult sizes at just one location: FCNY.

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