CC Sabathia Talks Jordan Brand Deal, Derek Jeter's Cleats, & More
Throughout his legendary playing career, CC Sabathia was known for throwing and wearing heat. The 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee was the second player in MLB history to sign a footwear deal with Jordan Brand and remains a cultural icon after retiring from the game.
Sabathia maintains a busy schedule, especially working with the PitCCh In Foundation. Founded in 2008 and later becoming a nonprofit organization in 2010, the foundation supports underserved youth through education, wellness, and community development programs nationwide.
With the help of his mother, Margie Sabathia-Lanier, and wife, Amber, the foundation flourished. It features three signature programs designed to equip young people with tools for success both in school and on the field: the All-Star Baseball Clinic, Youth Backpack Program, and Field Renovations.
This week, Sabathia and his wife, Amber, are gearing up for two major events: the LegaCCY Gala (Sept. 8 at the American Museum of Natural History) and his 5th Annual Golf Classic (Sept. 9 at Alpine Country Club in NJ).
Both events will bring together an all-star lineup of athletes, entertainers, and influencers, including Derek Jeter, Michael Strahan, Gerrit Cole, Jack Harlow, Angie Martinez, Jeezy, Matt Barnes, and more.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Sabathia about his philanthropic work, historic Jordan Brand deal, and how it all relates to the New York Yankees.
How rewarding is it to see the growth and success of the PitCCh In Foundation?
Yeah, it's been incredible to watch the growth of the foundation and our family. We call it our fifth child. We started in 2008, and it's a labor of love. We do it all as a family; our kids volunteer, and my mom was heavily involved at the beginning. It's just great to be able to have a presence in my hometown of Vallejo, Cleveland, and the Bronx. Places and communities that mean a lot to me.
It feels like an obligation for me to do the work that we do in the community, and I'm just excited that we're able to continue to thrive in retirement. We're having our fifth annual golf event on Sept. 9 and a gala on Sept. 8. It's just been great to see the growth, and hopefully, sustaining this as a family legacy.
Will there be a way for fans to follow along on social media during the two major fundraisers coming up?
Yeah, absolutely. We have an Instagram and an X account you can follow. Also, you can get involved by visiting our website.
Are there any ways that fans can support the PitCCh In Foundation?
There are a bunch of different ways you can get involved. We have a running team; you can volunteer for a bunch of our events. We're always doing something, you know, around the calendar, around the clock, and there are many ways we can get involved. So we would greatly appreciate that.
Switching gears to footwear, how has Jordan Brand been as a partner over all these years?
It's been incredible to be a part of the Jordan Brand family. I signed in 2007. It's been that long, and they're still supporting my events and showing up for us in every single way. It's really a lifelong thing. To have that support from a major brand, that big of an athlete, it's been incredible to be aligned with the Jordan Brand.
Other than Derek Jeter, are there any other former teammates who could rival your footwear rotation?
Ooh, I don't even think Derek could rival my footwear (laughs). If I'm being honest. No, I don't think any other teammate. I know Manny Machado has some fire stuff. I look at Jazz [Chisholm] now, who has some fire stuff. But while I was playing, I think I'm just being biased, but I think I had the best shoes while I was playing.
Jeter was the first MLB player to sign with Jordan Brand, and you were the second. Did he help facilitate that partnership at all, or did it happen separately?
No, it happened separately. I didn't even know that Jeter at the time. We had no relationship. I was in Cleveland. Actually, Wes, Worldwide Wes was the one that really connected me with Jordan. I met him when I was like, 18 or 19, in Cleveland. Met LeBron [James] and the crew shortly after, and we just formed a great relationship.
I was friends with Charles Oakley, still am, but I met him in Cleveland, too. I was just was kind of in that world. Wes knew I was a huge, huge Jordan guy. And Andruw Jones, at the time, everybody thought he was on Jordan, but he wasn't signed to Jordan.
Wes was the one that was like, actually getting him shoes. So Wes was like, I want to actually make sure that you get signed with Jordan Brand and kind of facilitated that.
I signed a deal right before I got traded to Milwaukee. I was the third baseball player to have cleats made from Jordan, but I was the second guy signed, because Andruw wasn't actually signed, I don't think.
Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm are both Jumpman athletes. Do you think there is an unofficial connection between Jordan Brand and Yankees players or is just happenstance?
I think it's just happenstance. I think you put those pinstripes on, and it's just the biggest stage; it's Broadway, right? It could be a random Tuesday in May, and people are paying attention to the Yankees.
So, at my time there, Dellin Betances and Aaron Hicks wore Jordan. So it seems like there's always been a guy or two in these big markets since me and Jeter, you know? They've seen the benefit of having two guys in that market.
I would love to see somebody with the Mets wearing Jordans. You got Mookie out in L.A. You got Manny down in San Diego. So you got these bigger markets where you want to see the cooler guys wearing that type of vibe. So it's fun to see.
What sneakers are in your rotation this summer and fall?
Man, I wear a lot of Travis Scotts. I wear a lot of Travis Scotts. And a lot of [Air Jordan] threes. I'm kind of like in an old man stage now with my feet and my knees and all that stuff. I got to a point where it was comfortable, and threes were super comfortable for me. So, any chance I get to put on some threes, I will.
Last question: If you were called out of retirement to pitch one game, what Air Jordan cleats would you wear?
It would definitely be the Concords. The [Air Jordan] 11 all day. Anytime I pitch in a big game, anytime I felt like it was a big stage, that was a shoe I went to. And it evolved from the actual Concords, to white and black to white and blue, then I had an all-navy pair that I would always pitch in during big games, but it would be 11s for sure.
