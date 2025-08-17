Atlanta Braves Rock Custom Cleats for Charity During MLB Players' Weekend
Alex Katz is no stranger to storytelling through custom footwear. After a career in baseball as a left-handed pitcher, Katz embraced his love for sneakers and founded Stadium Custom Kicks.
His company, built on custom footwear, has a team of artists responsible for design concepts for more than 2,000 athletes from various sports, and even celebrities, too.
For years, he has helped players in the National Football League bring their visions to life on their feet. For the NFL, this has led to auction items for My Cause, My Cleats. Even Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, was a recent My Cause, My Cleats success for Katz's company.
It wasn't until 2025 and Major League Baseball Players Weekend was on the calendar that the first MLB team reached out to Stadium Custom Kicks for an order.
The first team to task Stadium Custom Kicks was the Atlanta Braves. The request was made months ago and was specifically planned for the players to wear during the charity day, with the cleats being auctioned on MLB Charities.
The cleats being auctioned will be worn during the Braves' game against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, August 16th.
As of now, the MLB Charities website lists presale auctions featuring a number of Braves players wearing their custom kicks for an aligned charity. Each player has selected a charity to support with the net proceeds from the sale, benefitting that foundation.
The presale opens on August 18th with opening bids at $350 with a bid increment of $50. Below are just some of the amazing cleats and the foundations they are supporting.
Ozzie Albies debuted his decorated Nikes with bones and paw prints. Appropriately designed, Albies supports pet rescue and the Ozzie Albies' Foundation.
Austin Riley laced up Mizuno cleats custom-designed to show his support for military families and veterans. He is supporting T.A.P.S., a Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. Austin and his wife, Anna, work with T.A.P.S. and host a military family at the Braves' Truist Park every Wednesday home game.
Ronald Acuña Jr. rocked glitter on his cleats, with these benefiting the Atlanta Braves Foundation's community outreach efforts to uplift through health, education and programming.
Michael Harris stood out with his cleats benefitting the Catch 23 Foundation combatting the stigma of mental health, eradicating the growing problem of homelessness, and promoting diversity in Atlanta.
All of the Braves' custom cleats made by Stadium Custom Kicks can be found here. These are only a glimpse into the creative juices flowing through the feet of many MLB players this Players Weekend.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from MLB and beyond.
More Footwear News
Nick Castellanos' custom adidas cleats celebrated his favorite musician.
Garrett Wilson is headlining the adidas Climacool Laced campaign.
Flight Club Los Angeles announces week-long 'Kobe Day' celebration.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 launches in three colorways next month.
Michael Jordan rocks $115 women's basketball shoes at a NASCAR race.