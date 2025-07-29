Luka Doncic, Aaron Judge, and Jazz Chisholm Link Up at Yankees Game
The summer of Luka Doncic continues to heat up. In addition to grabbing headlines thanks to his physical transformation this off-season, the Los Angeles Lakers guard is handling his business in the footwear industry.
On Monday, Doncic touched down in New York City to kick off his multi-city tour celebrating The One - Jordan Brand's summer basketball journey spotlighting the next generation of athletes.
Doncic's first stop was a New York Yankees game to link up with Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. It was a true family moment for the Jordan Brand athletes.
Doncic autographed a pair of his signature Jordan Luka 1 "NY vs. NY" basketball shoes for Judge, who returned the favor with a game-used bat and an autographed pair of his player-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low "Double Gum" cleats.
Last night's legendary meeting of Doncic, Judge, and Chisholm set the tone for what is to come this week.
This moment marks the beginning of Doncic's connection with the city and the community, as he steps into the heart of New York City sports culture with his fellow Jordan Brand athletes.
Later today, Doncic will head to Dyckman Park for the NYvsNY Quarter Finals - the cultural centerpiece of The One - where he will watch the city's top talent compete in the shoes that bear his name — the Jordan Luka .77 "NY vs. NY" colorway (dropping soon for $115 at Nike.com).
According to Jordan Brand, this is just the beginning. The One continues in Chicago and Los Angeles, but New York is where the story starts - and where Doncic's presence dials up the heat this summer.
