Aaron Judge Rocks "Fresh Prince" Air Jordans for MLB Players' Weekend
The 2025 edition of MLB Players' Weekend was a massive success. Players got to show their personalities through footwear, raise money for good causes, and cap it off with the Little League Classic on ESPN.
Few teams enjoyed a more productive weekend than the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers swept the St. Louis Cardinals and did it in style. Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge excited fans with his custom Air Jordan cleats.
Judge, a true '90s kid, paid homage to the classic television show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. However, the California native put a New York spin on his custom kicks.
Judge wore the Air Jordan 1 Low in a custom "Fresh Prince of the BX" colorway. The iconic silhouette sported an eye-catching design featuring bright shades of blue, pink, purple, lime green, and elephant print.
Best of all, the phrase, "Fresh Prince of the BX," appeared in a spray-painted graphic on the heels. As the Yankees broadcast team pointed out, the custom artist responsible for the fire footwear was Anthony De Lucia of Lucia Footwear Co.
It is hard to beat the original colorways for the Air Jordan 1 Low, but this might be the best iteration of the low-cut silhouette we have ever seen - at least on the baseball field.
NBA legend Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker has transcended basketball to become a lifestyle sneaker. However, Jordan Brand has given the model new life by redesigning it for the baseball and football field.
While Jordan Brand has dropped Fresh Prince-inspired colorways of various sneakers, Judge's custom cleats will never get a general release to the public. The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from dozens of Air Jordan 1 styles at Nike.com.
Judge has been a Jordan Brand athlete since signing a sneaker deal in August 2023. Given his incredible success on the field and popularity off the field, Judge is the face of Jumpman's baseball division.
With the MLB regular season nearing its final stretch, fans can expect more exciting cleats from Judge. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the MLB and beyond.
