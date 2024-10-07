Domantas Sabonis Talks Netflix Show & Favorite Kobe Sneakers
For the first time ever, basketball fans will soon be able to follow the NBA season through the eyes of the league's biggest players. Premiering on October 9, Netflix's Starting Five follows Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jayson Tatum.
Sabonis is the son of a basketball legend who carved out his own lane by making three NBA All-Star Teams before his 28th birthday. But basketball accolades are less important to Sabonis than time spent with his young family.
Last season, Sabonis played an integral role in leading the Sacramento Kings back to the NBA Playoffs and Netflix captured all of the behind-the-scenes drama.
Ahead of the premiere date, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Sabonis forward about the filming experience and his strong sneaker rotation.
What was the filming experience like last season?
"It was definitely something different than I've been a part of. Just waking up and seeing cameras in your face and following you to the bathroom. There is not one second that is not filmed, and it definitely was an adjustment. But the Netflix crew was great. We just got adjusted, my kids got adjusted, and it made it super easy."
What part of the show are you most excited about fans seeing?
"For me, the most exciting part is letting people see our personal lives. What we do on off days, how we treat our bodies, the sacrifices you make, and I feel like that is going to open people's eyes in a different way to what basketball players and athletes go through."
You are a Nike athlete, that mostly wears Kobe sneakers. What is your favorite Nike Kobe sneaker?
"I'm a big Kobe guy. I've worn Kobes my whole career. I think I wore the GT Cut 3s for maybe 30 games this year - they gave me a PE (player-exclusive), so that was pretty cool. But yeah, I love Kobes, and my favorite is the Kobe 6."
What was the design process like for a player-exclusive colorway?
"It was really cool. I got my first PEs when I was in Indiana. I got my Kobe 6 PEs; they gave me a bunch of colors, which was just super cool. At that time, there were only a couple of players: I.T. [Isaiah Thomas] and DeMar [DeRozan], and I was one of them. So that was a really big deal.
Then this year, heading into my second season with the Kings, they offered to make me personal PEs with my GTs and add my logo and my kids names on it. My kid is obsessed with Cookie Monster, and they made a Cookie Monster shoe for him. So, that was really cool, and it shows the great relationship with Nike."
Is there a Kobe sneaker you wish Nike would release?
"Yes. I love the 6s, and I also love the 11s."
What shoes would you wear in a Space Jam game to defend the planet?
"Oh, a Kobe one for sure (laughs). That would get the job done."