Kyle Kuzma Returns to Nike After PUMA Deal Expired
Many NBA players' sneaker contracts expired this month, and that appears to include Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
The 29-year-old wore Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes for some of his photos on NBA Media Day and again during the Wizards' preseason game against the Toronto Raptors last night.
Kuzma began his career wearing Nike while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. After his second season in the league, PUMA full-court pressed the rising star, recruiting with him billboards throughout Los Angeles.
In September 2019, Kuzma left Nike to sign a five-year sneaker, $20 million sneaker deal with PUMA. Since then, the former NBA Champion has worn various PUMA models in player-exclusive colorways. Additionally, he worked with the brand on multiple apparel and footwear collaborations.
In August, Kuzma took a shot at Nike on social media. After Duke Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg signed with New Balance, Kuzma posted on X, "Nike cooked!" Now, Kuzma is back to wearing the Nike Kobe 4 Protro on the court.
So far, he has worn the "Girl Dad" colorway and what looks like the "Gift of the Mamba" colorway. But just because Kuzma is wearing Nike, does not mean he signed a contract with the brand. He is likely testing the waters of footwear free agency this season.
Kuzma was among the highest-earning players with PUMA, but the sportswear brand has shifted its focus in recent years. PUMA launched signature sneaker lines for Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson.
Just yesterday, it was reported that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton signed a "massive" signature sneaker deal with PUMA. Clearly, PUMA made the smart move from a business and basketball perspective.
Haliburton is a two-time NBA All-Star coming off his first All-NBA team and a gold medal in the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Kuzma is putting up career-high stats on an Eastern Conference bottom-dweller - a long way from the spotlight of Los Angeles.
Despite no longer being a part of PUMA's plans for the future, Kuzma will still garner attention from other sneaker brands. Many Chinese companies are scooping up NBA stars and making them global stars. Kuzma could follow in the footsteps of many different players around the league.
With the NBA preseason underway, fans can expect Kuzma to bring the heat with his kicks on the court this year. Kuzma is supremely confident, and a high-volume shooter and his sneaker rotation will reflect those traits.
