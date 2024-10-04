Vanessa Bryant Reveals Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray" Release Details
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant wore several holiday-themed sneakers throughout his historic 20-year NBA career. Oddly enough, there were never any designs inspired by Halloween. But that will be changing soon.
On Thursday evening, Vanessa Bryant officially unveiled the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the "X-Ray" colorway. Vanessa shared eight detailed images of the upcoming hoop shoes as well as official release information on her Instagram.
Vanessa wrote, "Inspired by the iconic Kobe T-Shirt that originally dropped in 2010, this Kobe V launches 10.17." She also hinted at a possible clothing collection coming soon.
Fans can expect the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "X-Ray" sneakers and clothing collection to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, October 17.
Online shoppers can purchase the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNRKS app and select retailers. Pricing details on the apparel has not yet been announced.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is an updated version of Kobe's fifth signature sneaker. The Hall of Famer debuted the shoes during the 2009-10 NBA regular season during the Lakers' successful quest to repeat as World Champions.
Modest performance technology upgrades include a Cushlon midsole replacing the original Phylon midsole with added Zoom Air units for extra comfort on the court.
Nike first launched the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in January 2019 and has dropped ten general colorways since then. The original colorways worn by Kobe on the court are always the most sought-after, but that could change with the "X-Ray" colorway.
The "X-Ray" colorway sports a Deep Royal Blue upper contrasted by Baltic Blue on the Swoosh and Kobe logos. The glow-in-the-dark outsoles and unmissable skeleton designs appear in Glacier Blue.
As Vanessa referenced in her Instagram post, the colorway draws inspiration from Kobe and Nike's "Broken Not Beaten" campaign from 2011. It was an exciting marketing campaign at the height of Kobe's global popularity and it delivered.
The shirts featured an x-ray of Kobe's hand and noted injuries like fractures, dislocations, and torn ligaments. Most importantly, it included five championship rings. It summed up Kobe's desire to win at all costs, including playing through pain.
With the NBA season starting up, athletes and fans can expect more exciting news from Nike and Vanessa Bryant.