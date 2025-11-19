Lonzo Ball on Crocs Partnership, Recovery, and NBA Sneaker Lines

No NBA player can match the footwear and health journey of Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Lonzo Ball. Over the years, fans have closely followed each step of Ball's highly publicized sneaker saga, commitment to health, and, of course, his style.

On and off the court, every move matters for the 28-year-old. Recovery is more than rest; it is about moving forward the right way. That’s where Crocs comes in.

Ball is the new face of the Crocs Mellow Recovery Slide (currently available in five colorways for under $30 at crocs.com). The slide is designed for ultimate comfort and support to promote healing. That way, the NBA veteran can focus on maintaining peak performance.

Ball spoke with Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI about his Crocs partnership, physical recovery, and favorite signature basketball shoe lines in the NBA.

Lonzo Ball wears the Crocs Mellow Recovery Slide between practices and flights. | Crocs

How long have you been a fan of Crocs?

Oh, for quite a bit, man. I remember even as a kid, when the Crocs first dropped, I was like, 'What are those?' And then got a pair from Dick's Sporting Goods and then wore them ever since, man. And then to have a partnership with them now, it's kind of like a full cycle moment, honestly.

What made you want to partner with Crocs?

It just made sense. I feel like Crocs is a part of my everyday life. It's definitely in my daughter's life a lot. So, for me, it was pretty much a no-brainer, especially, you know, once I got presented the opportunity, I just jumped right on it.

Lonzo Ball wears the Crocs Mellow Recovery Slide almost every day. | Crocs

Where do you usually wear the Mellow Recovery Slide?

Yeah, to practice and to the team plane. I'm always wearing some Crocs to get on and off the plane. It's just the best for me. I like wearing them while we're in the air and then just heading into the hotel. It's just most comfortable, honestly.

Do you notice a difference in how you feel while wearing the Mellow Recovery Slide?

Yeah, you could definitely feel the difference. I think that Crocs does a great job of kind of getting that middle ground of not a tennis shoe, but also not a sandal, if you will. So, the support is there, but also the comfort is there, and it's just so easy to put on.

Lonzo Ball feels a difference when wearing Crocs Mellow Recovery Slide. | Crocs

What is your stance on adding Jibbitz Charms to your Crocs?

I think if there's room for Jibbitz, then you definitely gotta put them on there. I know for sure my daughter will agree with me. She gives a lot of her time to mixing and matching her Jibbitz throughout the day, giving the whole shoe a different look pretty much every time you put them on. I'm a big supporter of the Jibbitz, for sure.

As a Girl Dad, does your daughter give you feedback on your shoes and outfits?

Yeah, all the time. I would like to think that she actually agrees with my style for the most part, because if I were to dress her, it would be an easy process, and if her mother does, not so much. So I think that we're kind of in tune when it comes to style, and it's smooth sailing for sure.

Lonzo Ball wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "2K Gamer" colorway. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Switching gears to basketball footwear, what factors into the Nike Kobe shoes you choose to wear each game?

For a big part of my life, I've been playing in Kobes. It's just what I'm most comfortable in. I love that they're low-tops. I prefer playing in low, light shoes. And I love the traction on them. If I had to pick any two to wear, I would save either the Kobe 5s or the Kobe 6s. So you'd probably catch me in those if I'm on the court for sure.

What do you think about LaMelo's signature PUMA shoes?

I think they fit him to a tee. Obviously, all the colorways and the really bright styles that they have. Plus, doing the Rick and Morty and matching his cars and stuff like that. When people ask me about my brother, I always describe him as kind of a cartoon character. So I really appreciate that PUMA mixes it with him and brings it out. And it's a big, big hit with the kids for sure.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball wears the PUMA MB.05 "World Tour" colorway. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Who do you think has the best signature sneaker line among active NBA players?

I just got to be biased. I'm going with my brother. That's my guy.

If you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth, what shoes would you wear?

Honestly, if I was in Space Jam, I might put on my dad's BBB (Big Baller Brand) shoes, to be honest with you.

Okay! Well, I saw him present you with a pair the other night in Cleveland.

Yeah, yeah! Maybe those ones exactly. The maroon joints with the gold in them. I like them.

More NBA News