LaMelo Ball Debuts "Rick and Morty" PUMA Basketball Shoes

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is the unquestioned king of the youth. Young basketball fans hang on every move, meme, and merch drop from the NBA All-Star.

Ball's signature sneaker line with PUMA has been highly successful thanks to its authentic style, strong performance technology, and exciting colorways. That includes some incredible collaborations.

Ball missed last night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, that did not stop him from debuting the PUMA MB.05 in the upcoming "Rick and Morty" colorway before tip-off.

Shopping Information

The LaMelo Ball x PUMA x Rick and Morty capsule. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 "Rick and Morty" colorway will be released on Friday, November 21, 2025. The shoes will be released for $130 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, at the PUMA NYC flagship store, and online and in-store at Foot Locker.

This limited-edition capsule also showcases various apparel styles to complement the footwear, including two Rick and Morty graphic tees, a long-sleeve tee, shorts, a hoodie, and sweatpants.

Alongside the PUMA MB.05, the PUMA Inverse drops in two bold colorways, each channeling Rick's infamous gadgets and planetary escapades. The first pays homage to Rick's indispensable portal gun, featuring a glow-in-the-dark plasma-green upper cage, metallic silver overlays, and a custom tongue badge.

The second draws from the show's countless alien worlds, showcasing a layered, cosmic aesthetic that nods to exotic terrains, Squanchy fauna, and otherworldly landscapes.

Design

The PUMA MB.95 "Rick and Morty" colorway. | PUMA

The PUMA MB.05 goes interdimensional with a mismatched design that brings Rick and Morty's unpredictable energy to life.

Rick's side pops in charged-up aqua and peppermint, while Morty's half bursts in vibrant orange and yellow. This colorway might be the boldest edition of Ball's signature sneaker line yet, a true head-turner across the galaxy.

This is the first colorway of the PUMA MB.05 to break from the rockstar theme. So far, the shoes have dropped in "World Tour," "Voltage," and "Crowd Surf" colorways.

Details on the PUMA MB.95 "Rick and Morty" colorway. | PUMA

The "Rick and Morty" colorway features the same hooper-approved performance technology as other versions. Its NITROFOAM cushioning is an advanced nitrogen-injected foam designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.

Meanwhile, the engineered mesh upper serves as the perfect canvas for Ball to tell his story. Lastly, the revamped outsole remains true to Ball's aggressive play style and unparalleled personality.

Details

The LaMelo Ball x PUMA x Rick and Morty footwear collection. | PUMA

This exciting project continues a partnership between PUMA and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP). It is the third installment of Ball's collection inspired by the hit Adult Swim animated comedy, Rick and Morty.

Inspired by the bold creativity and interdimensional flair of Rick and Morty, this collection travels deeper into the multiverse than ever before. The PUMA MB.05, PUMA Sportstyle Inverse, and RS Surge footwear styles fuse performance basketball with elevated sportstyle.

