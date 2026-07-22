Napheesa Collier Talks Supplements and Sneakers Before WNBA Return

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier will soon start her 2026 WNBA season, and she will be doing it with a new teammate. Thorne, promoted as the leader in science-backed health and wellness solutions, announced a new partnership with Collier.

A long-time Thorne customer, Collier joins the brand's star-studded roster. Even better, she has shared her preferred supplement regimen (linked below). Sports Illustrated's Kicks ON SI spoke with Collier about supplements, sneakers, and what shoes she would wear in a Space Jam game.

How excited are you to officially partner with Thorne after using their products for a long time?

I'm so excited. It's just such a natural partnership. My body is my livelihood. It's so holistic at Thorne. It's such a peace of mind that they're NSF Certified for Sport, so I don't have to go looking and researching and seeing, like, 'Am I okay to take this?'

And it's a one-stop shop. I can go to this one place that is tested, certified, and accountable. So that's a super big peace of mind. Also, I take health and wellness really seriously, and Thorne is obviously a Titan in this industry.

Are Thorne's products more helpful as a mom or as a professional athlete?

Overall, I would say, as an athlete, but I think it's both. It works both ways. So obviously I need it for being an athlete and recovery and making sure that my body is strong and all those things, but it's the same in my everyday life. I need to make sure that my energy is good. I need to make sure that I'm strong, to play with my daughter, and all those things. So I think it works in all areas.

If you had to recommend one product to athletes, what would it be?

I think my favorite is the protein. Especially as an athlete, protein is essential, making sure you're getting enough protein so that your muscles are good. It's so important.

Switching gears to footwear, do you know which Jordan Brand shoes you will wear in your season debut?

I'm going to wear the Jordan Heir Series 2.

What sneakers are you wearing off the court this summer?

A lot of Air Jordan 1s. I like a lot of the 1s. That's my favorite.

Are there any footwear fashion trends you think we should avoid?

I don't like those Nike slides, like the cloud ones that everyone likes. Those aren't my favorite.

If you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth, what shoes would you wear?

I would wear the Jordan Heir Series 2. They're my favorite.

Collier's favorite Thorne products include the following items: Thorne Creatine, Thorne Advanced Electrolytes, Thorne Plant Protein, and Thorne Magnesium Bisglycinate. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks ON SI for all your sneaker news from the footwear industry and beyond.