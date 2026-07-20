Lynx vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, July 20

Olivia Miles and the Minnesota Lynx have a one-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the WNBA with the All-Star break just a few days away.

It’s a pretty shocking development, as the Lynx have gone the entire season to this point without All-WNBA forward Napheesa Collier, who is working her way back from offseason ankle surgery.

Still, Miles – a rookie – has thrust herself into the MVP conversation for a Lynx team that is 20-6 and on a five-game winning streak heading into Monday’s game against the Seattle Storm.

The 2026 season has been a rebuilding one for Seattle, which has some solid young pieces in Dominique Malonga, Awa Fam and Flau’jae Johnson. Plus, Natisha Hiedeman is having a career year as Seattle’s lead guard.

Still, the Storm are 6-21 and set as double-digit underdogs in Monday’s matchup. They scored just 68 points in a 20-point loss to the Lynx the last time these teams played, but can they hang around at home?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lynx -10.5 (-105)

Storm +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Lynx: -520

Storm: +390

Total

174.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Lynx vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 20

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Lynx record: 20-6

Storm record: 6-21

Lynx vs. Storm Injury Reports

Lynx Injury Report

Emma Cechova – out

Napheesa Collier – out

Storm Injury Report

Ezi Magbegor – out

Taina Mair – out

Lynx vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Lynx Best WNBA Prop Bet

Olivia Miles OVER 17.5 Points (-124)

Miles has been unbelievable in the 2026 season, averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3-point range.

She had a solid game against Seattle back on June 6, shooting 9-for-14 from the field on her way to 19 points. I’m shocked to see this line so far below the rookie guard’s season average, especially since she’s scored 18 or more points in six of her last eight games.

Seattle does rank seventh in the league in defensive rating, but Miles should see a heavy workload once again with Collier still sidelined. I think this prop is a pretty solid value against a Storm team that is still allowing over 86 points per game in 2026.

Lynx vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

The Lynx have won five games in a row, and they have the best record against the spread on the road in the WNBA this season.

Yet, I think this is a spot to fade them as double-digit favorites.

Minnesota will likely win this game, but the Storm have been really great against the number at home, going 8-4 ATS with an average scoring margin of plus-0.8.

Even though Seattle has just six wins, it may be able to hang around with the Lynx since it has a top-seven defense so far this season. The Storm have either won or lost by single digits in five of their last six games, and there is a concerning trend with the Lynx – from a betting perspective – ahead of the break.

Minnesota has not won a game by 10 or more points since June 17 when it beat the Los Angeles Sparks by 16. The Lynx have gone 11 straight games where they would have failed to cover this number, and I think we could see that happen again since Seattle has been so great against the spread at home.

I’ll take the Storm to cover, but I don’t mind the Lynx on the moneyline as a leg in a parlay.

Pick: Storm +10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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