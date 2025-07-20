Jordan Brand Hits Indy Streets After Napheesa Collier's All-Star MVP
The great ones make it look easy, sometimes, too easy. That was the name of Jordan Brand's musical released on Saturday, and the theme continued with Napheese Collier's 2025 WNBA All-Star Game MVP award.
Collier led her team (Team Collier) to a 151-131 victory over Team Clark with a 36-point performance. Shortly after Collier earned All-Star Game MVP honors, Jordan Brand hit the streets of Indianapolis.
Viral videos from fans and media showed a row of delivery trucks forming a convoy to send a message. The digital billboards on each truck blasted a bold message in black and red, "All Phee does is win."
In addition to taking over Indianapolis streets, Jordan Brand shared a new poster of Collier on social media. The picture showed the Minnesota Lynx guard with the message, "Easy like All-Star Weekend."
The Instagram post was captioned, "A big stage hates to see @napheesa24 coming."
As always, Jordan Brand makes its marketing look too easy. When in reality, most sneaker brands would do anything to capture the viral moments Jumpman enjoys on a regular basis.
Collier signed a multi-year sneaker deal with Jordan Brand before the start of the 2025 WNBA regular season, and Kicks On SI spoke with the All-Star in an exclusive interview about the importance of her new footwear contract.
The basketball world now takes a few days to exhale after the thrilling All-Star Weekend hosted by Indianapolis, but fans can count on Jordan Brand bringing the heat for the final stretch of the WNBA season.
