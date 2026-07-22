Aces vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 22

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces returned to action after a week off on Monday night, downing the Toronto Tempo (109-83) to jump back into the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.

The Aces are 18-7 so far this season, ranking No. 2 in the WNBA in offensive rating and No. 3 in net rating.

On Wednesday, they’ll play their final game before the All-Star break against the surging Washington Mystics, who ended the Golden State Valkyries’ nine-game winning streak on Monday.

Washington is now over .500 and currently holds the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA. In fact, the Mystics are just a half game back of the New York Liberty (also in action on Wednesday) for the No. 7 seed.

Unlike the Aces, the Mystics have mainly succeeded with defense, ranking third in the league in defensive rating and ninth in net rating.

Oddsmakers have set Washington as an underdog at home in this matchup, as the Aces (11-2 on the road) have dominated away from home in 2026.

Let’s check out the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference battle to close out the first half of the WNBA season.

Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -6.5 (-108)

Mystics +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Aces: -258

Mystics: +210

Total

162.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Aces vs. Mystics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Vegas 34, WNBA League Pass

Aces record: 18-7

Mystics record: 13-12

Aces vs. Mystics Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Kierstan Bell -- out

Mai Yamamoto -- out

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Aces vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet

Shakira Austin OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-121)

Mystics center Shakira Austin is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game this season, and she’s been even better on the glass over the last few weeks.

Austin has 10 or more boards in seven of her last 10 games, including back-to-back games against Golden State with 15 or more rebounds.

The Aces are seventh in the WNBA in rebound percentage this season, but Austin has proven this season (when healthy) that she’s a double-double machine if she plays anywhere near 30 minutes. I expect the former top-three pick to close out the first half with another big game on the glass.

Aces vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick

This is the first meeting between these teams in the 2026 season, and they have been polar opposites to this point.

The Aces are third in the league in points per game and rely heavily on a high-powered offense while the Mystics are 14th in points per game and would prefer to slow games down and play in the half court.

Washington has an impressive young core, but I don’t think it is cut out to compete with the Aces – even at home.

Las Vegas is 11-2 on the road (8-5 against the spread) so far this season, and it has handled another defensive-minded team in Golden State, winning all three meetings. The Valkyries have a much better offense than the Mystics, who currently are dead last in the W in offensive rating.

Washington’s defense may keep it in this game longer than expected, but I trust the Aces to end the first half strong, especially after they dismantled Toronto on Monday night.

Pick: Aces -6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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