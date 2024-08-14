NBA Legend J.R. Smith Talks Golf, Sneakers, & High Noon Seltzer
After enjoying a decorated NBA career, which included two championship rings and a Sixth Man of the Year award, J.R. Smith reinvented himself as a golf icon.
In his late-30s, Smith enrolled in North Carolina A&T State University and began playing for the Aggies golf team (where he was also named the school's Athlete of the Year for 2021-2022 with a 4.0 GPA). Now, Smith is partnering with High Noon on an exciting collaboration.
High Noon, the 'best-tasting hard seltzer brand' and official spirits-based hard seltzer of the PGA of America is giving fans a chance to golf with Smith for the brand's first-ever "High Noon Pro-Am."
One lucky fan will have the opportunity to win a golf outing with Smith and get outfitted with the all-new premium High Noon and TravisMathew collection by commenting on High Noon and Smith's Instagram post and sharing how a day on the links with Smith will help elevate their golf game on and off the course (full contest rules listed on the brand's website).
The winner can bring two friends with them to the golf day. During the outing, Smith will share tips and tricks on how to elevate the group's golf game and lifestyle and, of course, share which High Noon flavors they reach for after a day spent golfing with friends.
As part of the exciting collaboration, Smith spoke with Kicks on SI about his golf game and favorite footwear.
How is the golf game going?
"(Deep sigh) It's going right now. Honestly, man, I was hitting the ball really well at one point. Then I started tweaking with this driver swing, and it kind of crept into all my clubs. Now, I'm just trying to get back to what I've been doing. Before, I was swinging so far from the outside in, and now I'm swinging from the inside out. If it's not one thing, it's another.
I feel good about it; I feel confident about it. It's just trying to minimize the bad swings. It's easy when you play match-play, but when you're playing stroke play, it's completely different."
What made you decide to partner with High Noon Seltzer?
"I don't normally drink. My youngest brother is the college frat boy type. He and his boys like to drink. I asked him about the brand, and he said, 'Bro, that s*** is amazing! I drink it all the time!'
So when I came home, we went from one to to like clearing out like two boxes. I was like 'This is f****** amazing.' I kind of got hooked on it. Once we started the collab and working on things in the community which I'm really excited about, it just made it that much easier for me."
What is golfing with J.R. Smith like?
"It's a lot of foul language going on (laughs) because golf is an imperfect game. But it's a good time. I like to kick it, have a couple of drinks, and talk about life. I play golf with people from everywhere and obviously can't get around the basketball questions and conversations, which I like talking about anyway.
But I get intrigued by picking other people's brains. Especially other parents. I ask other parents how they go about other situations and get simple suggestions on certain things that normally I wouldn't ask my friends or siblings.
So, the game of golf just brings all of that together. For me, it's not just trying to beat somebody's brains in, but to get to know who they are."
What golf shoes do you wear on the course?
"I wear a lot of Jordans and FootJoy. I recently switched to only wearing spikes. But as I get older, I'm going toward more comfortable shoes. Especially on that 7,000 square-foot walk."
What are your favorite sneakers from your NBA career?
"Honestly, my favorite ones to play in were probably the Nike KD 4s. The Kobe 5s and 6s - they had them sent to me in every color. That was when NikeiD was really heavy. I really liked hooping in the Air Jordan 12 'Taxi.'"
What is your current sneaker rotation?
"A lot of New Balance. I forget the numbers. My daughter has been putting me on all the New Balances just because they are so comfortable. I always keep a pair of Nike Air Force 1s, but I swear, so many times they start to hurt your feet after standing in them all day."
You just got back from Paris. If you played in the Olympics, what sneakers would you wear?
"Ooohh... one pair? I have to go with the Air Jordan 7 'Olympics'. I got to take it back."
Who do you think has the current best signature sneaker?
"Kyrie just came out with some new ones with ANTA. Especially the new 'Garden State' colorway - those look fire; those are sick! Anthony Edwards has a really dope shoe. I think he is the first since MJ to have a shoe that crosses over, and you can wear his shoes with jeans.
I like LeBrons. I like Devin Bookers because they remind me of some Nike SBs. Surprisingly, Giannis' shoes are really good. I wore those when I played in the Jersey Shore league about a week ago. Those are very comfortable."
