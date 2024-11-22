Noah Syndergaard's MLB Comeback Grounded in Science & Philosophy
Long before Noah Syndergaard was a National League All-Star and appeared in hit television shows and movies, he was a self-proclaimed health nut.
It started with his conscious decision as a kid to order water instead of a soft drink while eating lunch with his father at a Chili's. At 32 years old, his health regimen contains elements of Eastern philosophy ranging to cutting-edge science.
After being out of MLB for a full season, Syndergaard is attempting a comeback, starting from the ground up. "Are you familiar with earthing or grounding?" asked Syndergaard as he sat in his Southern California living room.
Sure, Syndergaard left Under Armour for Nike following his electric 2016 season with the New York Mets. But footwear really isn't his thing. "For the most part, I would prefer to go barefoot. Because I think shoes are kind of a crutch. I want good mobility in my feet, and I want to make a connection to the Earth."
Syndergaard explained, "Even when I played for the Angels or Dodgers, part of my morning routine was going to Manhattan Beach and making some kind of connection to the Earth. The best way to ground is to go jump in the ocean or walk barefoot in the sand."
More important than Syndergaard's footwear is biomechanics and finding the right coach, which he believes he has finally done after years of tweaks to his form. He is currently in an intensive Long Toss program with pitching coach Alan Jaeger.
"I went to visit him in L.A. a couple of weeks ago, and he's a big advocate of Long Toss. He's infamous for his 'Jaeger bands,' so I've transitioned my weight training. Less weights and more bands with an explosive movement," explained Syndergaard.
Syndergaard is no longer interested in a bulky physique, confiding that he got up to 260 pounds when playing for the Dodgers. "So, I just shifted my training methods and kind of took a page out of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's playbook. You see him toss that javelin thing around, and that's more of what I'm into."
In addition to changing his physical approach to the game, Syndergaard is relying more than ever on the mental aspect of baseball. "I never thought I'd be in this situation. So, now it's about shifting my mindset and using tools like meditation, breathwork, and manifestation."
Looking back on his early success as a pitcher, Syndergaard had benefited from the Law of Attraction.
"I was never aware of the power of manifestation, but now I realize that's what I did. Even when I was in high school, I had a piece of paper on my bathroom mirror with stats that I wanted to accomplish and a Nolan Ryan baseball that reminded me where I want to be."
The next and most important step of Syndergaard's voyage through baseball's wilderness is quickly approaching. "Probably in two weeks or so, I go in front of some teams. They just got back from the GM Meetings. I got some teams asking when I'm getting on the mound, so that's encouraging."
However, Syndergaard is prepared in case his MLB comeback leads him in a different direction. "If it doesn't work out for Major League Baseball, I'm welcoming the idea of playing a season in Japan. I think that experience would be something else; I've heard great things about that culture and league. But I'm still fishing for a Major League job."
Syndergaard has no preference on MLB teams. "Any team I would be more than happy to have a call from. If I could have just one opportunity... But I think the more important part is me getting back to the old me.
Especially in 2023, it felt like I was pitching with a straight jacket on. If I could just show a small glimpse of the pitcher I used to be in front of teams in the next couple of weeks, I'll get some good opportunities. I just want one chance, and I'm not ready to hang it up. I want to go out on my own terms. I know there is a lot of ball left in me."
While Syndergaard has cycled through coaches and teams, his one consistent teammate has been Thorne Supplements. There will always be room in his eclectic belief system for the company's products (Syndergaard's favorites are listed below).
"I've been with Thorne for about five years, and even before that I was a huge fan of Thorne. I think they're the Rolls-Royce of supplements. Whether you're just a normal person trying to work out or an elite athlete, they have an incredible line of NSF-certified products. It makes me feel safe knowing that I won't fail a drug test."
Syndergaard will be back in a baseball uniform next season - whether in MLB or Japan's NPB. He is putting in the work for his manifestation to pay off. It's a wide-ranging philosophy, but Syndergaard has a made a living out of perfecting the imperceptible.
